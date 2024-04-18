Big No More: This Apple iPhone 17 Model Could Shrink in Size

Hot topics

The iPhone 15 Plus (review) is enjoyed for its large screen estate and while also being a cheaper alternative to Apple's other large iPhone 15 Pro Max (review) model. It is expected that this year's iPhone 16 Plus will feature the same panel size. A report within the supply chain forecasts that next year's iPhone 17 Plus could shrink in display.

Apple iPhone 17 Plus could shrink in size as well

In a paywalled post on X, prolific Apple leaker and consultant Ross Young said the iPhone 17 Plus slated in 2025 will feature a display that is smaller than the current display in the iPhone 15 Plus and upcoming iPhone 16 Plus.

Young didn't divulge on how smaller the panel in the Apple iPhone 17 Plus is going to be. However, he touted that the screen size will sit between the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 16 dummy units
Dummy units of the Apple iPhone 16 (Plus) and iPhone 16 Pro (Max) revealing the redesigned camera layout in the standard models. / © X/u/SonnyDickson

For what we know, this year's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will grow in size by featuring a 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch displays, respectively. It is safe to say these sizes will stick in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Therefore, we could see the iPhone 17 Plus' display size in the range of 6.3-inch to 6.6-inch wide.

At the same time, the reason for the switch to smaller panel is still unknown, but this could mean to further distinguish the standard iPhone models from the Pro counterparts.

Other changes to expect from the Apple iPhone 17

Beyond the size, both the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus are rumored to enlist faster screens that could enable ProMotion function similar to the iPhone Pro models. A tougher glass protection is said to be in the works as well, and that may debut in the entire iPhone 17.

The iPhone 17 won't be ready until a year and a half so we should see more developments surrounding the next-gen iPhone catalog going forward.

What else do you wish to be added or changed to the 2025 iPhones? Share with us your thoughts in the comment section.

Source: Ross Young on X

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

