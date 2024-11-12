Apple’s iPhone 16 launched less than two months ago. So, if you’re a proud owner of one, there’s likely only a slim chance your device is already damaged. Still, accidental damage is always possible, and if it happens, you’ll be pleased to know that Apple now offers replacement parts for the new iPhones .

This week, Apple added the iPhone 16 (review), iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro (review), and iPhone 16 Pro Max to its self-service repair program. This expansion allows iPhone 16 users (without an AppleCare contract) to either repair their devices themselves or bring them to authorized service centers, offering more flexibility beyond Apple's own repair services.

Including the iPhone 16 series in the self-service program also gives users insight into the potential costs of replacement parts.

How Much Do iPhone 16 Parts Cost?

For example, ordering a display and repair kit for the iPhone 16 costs $279. Replacing the displays on the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro costs $329 each. Unsurprisingly, the display for the iPhone 16 Pro Max is the most expensive at $379.

In addition to the LCD panel, customers can purchase other replacement parts, such as battery packs, which range from $99 to $119 depending on the model. Components like the back panel, Taptic Engine, microphone, and camera modules are also available. For those who need it, Apple offers a tool kit rental for $49.

Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Parts Cost Part iPhone 16 iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max Back Glass $169 $199 169 $199 Front display $279 $279 $329 $379 Battery $99 $99 $119 $119 Rear Camera Kit $169 $169 $249 $249 TrueDepth Camera Kita $249 $249 $249 $249

Besides the USA, replacement parts for the new iPhone 16 are available in Europe through its self-service website. It's unclear if Apple has a plan to expand the availability of the iPhone 16 self-service with iFixit similar to the iPhone 15 and previous iPhone models.

Alongside Google and Samsung, Apple is among the pioneers of self-service repair initiatives, which promote device longevity by giving users rights to repair and subsequently having an environmental impact by reducing electronic waste.

Have you tried doing a self-repair of your device before? Or do you prefer to send it to a repair center? We want to hear your experience.