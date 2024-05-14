Hot topics

iPhone 16 Pro's Impressive New Display Leaked

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro leaks are picking up steam ahead of the fall launch. A recent report from China has shed light on the inclusion of brighter displays for the iPhone Pro models.

How bright could the iPhone 16 Pro (Max) display be?

Prolific and reliable leaker Setsuna Digital shared details over Weibo about the iPhone 16 Pro's OLED display featuring 1,200 nits of typical brightness or in SDR mode. This is 200 nits more than the OLED display found in the outgoing iPhone 15 Pro duo (review).

Bear in mind that having a 20 percent higher nits count doesn't translate to a 20 percent brighter display as the nits value is not directly related to the brightness level. Likewise, typical brightness is different from the HBM (High Brightness Mode), which usually has twice or more peak nits value and only applies to certain portions of the display.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra' Corning Glass Armor compared to iPhone 15 Pro Max
Galaxy S24 Ultra's Corning Glass Armor compared to iPhone 15 Pro Max's Ceramic Shield. / © X/u/IceUniverse

By comparison, only very few devices are on par or have a higher brightness than the 1,200 nits allegedly present in the iPhone 16 Pro's display. Last year's Galaxy S23 range (review) featured 1,200 nits typical brightness while the Galaxy S24 (review) has an unspecified level, although it is presumed higher than its predecessor's.

A brighter display doesn't always mean better visibility

The most apparent advantage of having higher brightness is increased display legibility, especially when you are outdoors or are in sunny conditions. Of course, the type of glass panel used also contributes to the reflectivity that subsequently affects the overall screen visibility. This was addressed by Samsung in the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) which comes with a new Gorilla Armor glass that boasts 75 percent less surface reflection.

In addition to the brighter displays, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to feature slightly wider screens, with the smaller entry close to 6.3-inches across diagonally while the Max measures 6.9-inches across diagonally. Both seem to retain the pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout and flat display profile.

Apple has not officially scheduled the iPhone 16's launch, but it is expected to happen in September with the revamped Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra 3 most likely go official as well.

What are your thoughts about the iPhone 16 Pro's alleged brighter display? Do you think it would be too much and you prefer having other types of display improvements instead? Let's discuss your opinion in the comments.

Via: MacRumors Source: Setsuna Digital on Weibo

The best smartphones under $1,000 

  Editor's recommendation The best iPhone The best camera phone Value for money The best foldable The most affordable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S24
Apple iPhone 15
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Nothing Phone (2)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Google Pixel 7a
Price
  • $799
  • $799
  • $999
  • $599
  • $999
  • $499
Picture Samsung Galaxy S24 Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Nothing Phone (2) Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24
Review: Apple iPhone 15
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Nothing Phone (2)
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing