Apple's New iPhone 16 Secretly Boasts 45 W Fast Charging

nextpit Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max USB Charger
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

The iPhone 16 series was introduced at the recent "Its Glowtime" event. While the major highlight was the new Camera Control feature, there are also minor upgrades in other areas, including improved battery life and wireless charging capability. Strangely, there was also an upgrade that Apple conveniently left out, which is faster 45 W wired charging across all iPhone 16 models, up from 29 W in the iPhone 15.

It was recently discovered through the China Quality Certification Center (via leaker ShrimpApplePro) that the iPhone 16 has been certified to carry a wired charging specification of 5-15 volts and 3 amps. This means the iPhone 16 has a charging rate of between 15 to 45 watts or up to 16 watts (35 percent) from the iPhone 15 (review) with a maximum speed of 29 watts.

iPhones are no longer sloths when it comes to charging

Despite the notable speed increase, the Cupertino tech giant didn't include this charging upgrade at the presentation. Even so, the official specifications of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro still showed unchanged charging estimate figures from the iPhone 15 (Pro).

Based on the current rating, the iPhone 16 can replenish up to 50 percent of its charge level in 30 minutes using a 20 to 30 W adapter. With a 45 W adapter, it would significantly cut down the charging time on the iPhone 16.

Apple iPhone 16 (Pro) charging speed is certified
iPhone 16 (A3288 / A3291 Plus) and iPhone 16 Pro's (A3294 / A3297 Max) charging speeds are certified and revealed in China. / © Weibo

However, there are still many factors at play here even with the faster charging speed. The 45 watts is only the peak speed, meaning it is possible Apple could still limit the wattage for most of the charging process. This way, it will be able to reduce the stress on the batteries by controlling the amount of heat dissipation.

Right now, we have to wait for the release of the iPhone 16 to test this unmentioned charging upgrade out. The new iPhones are set to be launched on September 20 with pre-orders beginning today.

Aside from a faster wired charging speed, the iPhone 16 also comes with 25 W MagSafe wireless charging, an improvement from the 15 W in the iPhone 15. This is slightly faster than the new Pixel 9 Pro with a 23 W rating and the Galaxy S24 Ultra at 15 W.

Is having ultra-fast charging speed really important in smartphones? What is your opinion? We want to hear your thoughts.

Via: VNChocoTaco on X Source: Weibo

