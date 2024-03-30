iPhone 16 Pro's Capture Button Alignment Revealed in a Live Photo

While the iPhone 16 lineup is expected to introduce modest upgrades from the iPhone 15 (review) , it is widely rumored the entire range will feature a new capture button. Third-party renders and schematics revealed how the button would look like, but now a fresh live shot of the protective case of one of the iPhone 16 models depicts how the button could be integrated within the confines of a protective accessory.

A new large camera key in the iPhone 16

X user Sonny Dickson published some early pictures of the iPhone 15 dummies and color variants last year and has shared an alleged third-party case for the iPhone 16 Pro. What's highlighted was the right section of the case which has an elliptical cut-out for the said capture key.

It also appears there is a wide-enough space as imagined in the schematics. At the same time, it is noticeable the edges of the protective case's button are sloping, suggesting the new component could support both physical presses and touch-sensitive inputs as a slider, as what the rumors described before.

Alleged iPhone 16 Pro's case showing the provision for the new Capture Button / © X/u/SonnyDickson

Apart from the capture button, it seems the power key will remain on the upper right side while the off-set camera island on the back will be unchanged. The other side of the case was not pictured, but you can anticipate that it will host the action button, which will be added for the first time to the standard iPhone models, alongside a volume rocker.

What else is different and new in the iPhone 16?

Other exterior changes in the iPhone 16 include a slightly wider display in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, pushing their viewing real estates to 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. On the other hand, the standard iPhone 16 is tipped to retain the same displays albeit with radically reduced bezels and unchanged dimensions as the iPhone 15.

There seems to be new color schemes as well. Leaker ShrimpApplePro mentioned the iPhone 16 Pro will be available in new “rose” titanium and “space black” titanium colors. The new pink and black finishes are believed to replace the blue and black options from the current iPhone 15 Pro colors.

Apart from the design, the iPhone 16 is set to be powered by the A18 SoC coupled with a larger 8 GB RAM count, while the Pro models are likely to enlist the A18 Pro with the promised on-device AI capabilities via an upgraded Neural Engine. Furthermore, the latter pair are said to gain a major camera upgrade by featuring a new 48 MP sensor, replacing the middling 12 MP shooter.

Do you think the iPhone 16 is as exciting as the iPhone 15? Let's hear your opinion in the comments.