iPhone 16 Pro May Make a Better Buy with 5X Zoom and Bigger Battery

The versatile cameras have always been some of the greatest strengths of Apple iPhones. These are improved on the iPhone 15 range with the introduction of a tetraprism or periscope camera, but this remained exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max (review) . Now, a new report further iterates that the feature is going to arrive on the smaller iPhone Pro model in 2024 as well.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was one of the sources that predicted of Apple making the 5x telephoto camera available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which was later confirmed when the new iPhones were launched. It was then expected that the feature will only be added on the iPhone 16 Pro, and this idea is supported by the latest update from the leaker.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro sharing the 5x periscope with the Pro Max

In the note over on Medium, Kuo said that Apple's supplier Largan has achieved a greater production yield for the optics utilized on the tetraprism camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. As a result, the iPhone maker is now confident the number of components is enough to adopt the camera on both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The report also contrasts to the reason behind Apple unable to add the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro was due to the space constraint with the variant. Thus, the new development indicates this is more than a design choice, but also related to availability of the optics.

Bigger battery on the Apple iPhone 16 Pro

Following of a report that Apple is switching to a metal shielded battery on the iPhone 16, the same account has now shared an alleged set of photos of the actual battery prototype for the iPhone 16 Pro. It is visible that the cell uses metal sheets all around and replaces the black covers before. It is tipped the metal could aid in controlling the thermals on the device.

Alleged pictures of Apple iPhone 16 Pro's battery with metal covers and bigger capacity. / © X/u/KosutamiSan

Interestingly, the battery has a slightly increased capacity at 3,355 mAh or 2.5 percent more than the iPhone 15 Pro's (review) battery at 3,274 mAh. Despite the new design and higher capacity, the battery is said to be even lighter. So, it's likely that the reduced weight is making up for the extra heft that other components are bringing, such as the rumored wider display.

It was not mentioned whether the other iPhone 16 models are getting the same battery capacity increase, given this year's iPhone 15 range shipped with more juices.

Apart from the iPhone 16 Pro, the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are reportedly sticking to the current LTPS OLED screen with 60 Hz refresh rate. Apparently, the decision will keep the ProMotion feature exclusive as well as the zoom camera to the iPhone 16 Pro duo.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Will you buy the iPhone 16 Pro if it offers all the features the iPhone 16 Pro Max has? Share with us your answers in the comments.