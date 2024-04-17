iPhone 16 Pro's Base Model May See Storage Boost

The iPhone 15 Pro Max was the first model in the range to offer 256 GB storage in its base configuration, leaving the other iPhone 15 models with 128 GB base storage. A fresh rumor from the wild claims Apple will give the iPhone 16 Pro the same storage boost, although it could result in a price hike for the smaller premium iPhone model .

With the iPhone 15 Pro Max (review), Apple dropped the 128 GB option and went straight to the 256 GB which also translated to a higher starting price at $1,199. It seems this is the same setup the Cupertino tech giant is going to adopt with this year's smaller iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro capacity options

According to an unnamed source cited by news outlet MacObserver, Apple is going to increase the base storage capacity for the smaller iPhone 16 Pro to 256 GB. If this claim holds any value, Apple should normalize the storage with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is still expected to begin with 256 GB storage.

While the news outlet doesn't have a proven track record, the likelihood of the iPhone 16 Pro getting an increased on-board memory is highly probable for a few reasons. One of them is how Apple markets spatial video recording in the existing iPhone 15 Pro (review) and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Therefore, it makes sense to provide users with more room to spare.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro schematics showing the new Capture button. / © 91Mobile

Will a larger storage translate to a higher price for the iPhone 16 Pro?

The larger storage might result in the iPhone 16 Pro starting at $1,099, which is the current price of the 256 GB iPhone 15 Pro. While it is also possible for Apple to retain the iPhone 16 Pro's price, this move will make the vanilla iPhone 16 models less appealing considering what you will gain from the former with just a $100 difference.

In addition to the increased minimum storage for the iPhone 16 Pro, it was reported earlier (via yeux1122 on Naver) that Apple is set to add an iPhone 16 Pro (Max) with a 2 TB capacity as the maximum configuration. If this were to happen, we should see the duo offered in 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB options.

More than the storage, the iPhone 16 Pro lineup is rumored to introduce larger displays with the same titanium frame, faster Wi-Fi 7, and a new A18 Pro chipset paired with 8 GB RAM and on-device AI. The rear camera setup in the Pro is also rumored to receive a new primary 48 MP sensor and a bigger 48 MP ultra-wide snapper, while the rest of the modules are touted to be paired with new anti-flare optics.

Do you think that having a larger memory capacity would lead to a higher iPhone 16 Pro price? What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments.