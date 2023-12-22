The iPhone 16 Pro Might Feature an Old But Tested 5X Periscope

Apple's iPhone 15 was just launched a few months, but the iPhone 16 already making waves in the rumor mill. Essentially, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to debut with a 5x periscope camera following the feature being exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. A new update hints this is an entirely identical setup with no exciting improvements from this year's version, and possibly keeping a better telephoto to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's camera system includes a new 12 MP telephoto camera which uses a folded or tetra prism optics and enables lossless zoom at 5x level. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro (review) relies on an old and conventional telephoto module with a lower zoom level at 3x. It's believed the reason for the smaller Pro missing the feature is due to space constraint.

With what we know, Apple is giving the iPhone 16 Pro a bigger footprint through a larger display panel at 6.3-inch or a 0.2-inch difference from its predecessor. Subsequently, the bigger screen estate would likely result in extra volume and heft for the handset as well as increasing the chances to house a periscope camera.

Old telephoto, new ultrawide snapper on the Apple iPhone 16 Pro

A few reliable sources and leakers earlier corroborated the idea of the iPhone 16 Pro finally bringing the 5x zoom. Now, details coming from Mac Rumors further suggest the periscope on the iPhone 16 Pro could be identical to the one used on the iPhone 15 Pro Max (review), including the imaging capabilities and sensor size.

In the internal documentation obtained by the outlet, the iPhone 16 Pro's telephoto camera is said to depict a layout similar to a periscope camera. Furthermore, the module is also comparable to the iPhone 15 Pro Max's telephoto design and arrangement. Hence, we can assume from this is that the upcoming shooter might enlist the current 12 MP periscope with an equivalent 85 mm focal length and 1/1.9-inch size.

As for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, it's not clear whether its telephoto will be unchanged as well. But given how Apple has retained the primary snapper on the iPhone 15 Pro series for a year, it makes sense if the periscope camera will get little to no improvements. However, with the iPhone 16 series still several months away from launch, there might still be changes happening along the way.

What's highly rumored instead is the iPhone 16 Pro duo getting a new ultrawide camera with a higher resolution at 48 MP. The resolution will be a big boost from the present 12 MP sensor. Having more megapixels would likely enable Apple to use pixel binning for better image quality.

What are your thoughts on Apple iPhone 16 Pro bringing unexciting hardware upgrades? We like to hear your opinion about this matter.