Apple is one step closer on finalizing the iPhone 15 (Ultra)

Apple's iPhone 15 is not expected to be released for three more quarters. However, preparation including trial production for every new iPhone model takes place at the start of every year, which is true for the upcoming iPhone 15 as well.

Publications in China are now reporting that Apple and Foxconn have begun the New Product Introduction (NPI). It is the checking process that all systems are ready before the making of any new iPhone model begins. More importantly, it is also a period when the assembly lines will be evaluated to see if there will be further sections that need improving ahead of actual operation.

More than that, it was mentioned that production of iPhone 15 in India will commence months earlier this year, which usually starts several months late compared to the China line. The decision of having two major hubs could help Apple secure its target numbers as well as avoid a stock and shipment crisis similar to the recent iPhone 14 events brought by Covid restrictions in China.

iPhone 15 Ultra hardware is all-set

Accordingly, it was hinted that Apple is close to finalizing the hardware side of the iPhone 15. Perhaps we can imagine that prototypes of the iPhone 15 (Pro) and the new iPhone Ultra are already being tested along with new components.

Last year, it was reported that the iPhone 15 Ultra will replace the Pro Max. The new models are expected to feature a titanium frame and a periscope camera. Meanwhile, all iPhone 15 models could share Dynamic Island and the 48 MP main sensor. In addition, Apple may equip the unannounced lineup with bigger memory capacities.

Okay, one last time: The Dynamic Island is really handy. / © NextPit

iOS 17 may not be as exciting as iOS 16

There is also speculation from notable leaker Mark Gurman that the development of iOS 17 might face problems such as having fewer features than iOS 16. The primary culprit for this is due to the Cupertino company concentrating much of its efforts to deliver the XR operating system for its AR/VR platform on schedule.

However, it's still too early to tell if this possibility would really play out given the xReality headset and OS could arrive before the WWDC in June. The gap between the two events would add extra time for the iPhone-maker to polish the new features of iOS 17. With this note, should Apple instead focus on making the next iOS efficient and faster than adding more features?