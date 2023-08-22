Apple's First iPhone Ultra Model Could Debut in September

Hot topics

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Whispers of the iPhone Ultra first surfaced last year with the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max speculated to be replaced by the iPhone 15 Ultra. Since then, the idea of an Ultra suffix has not taken off. However, a fresh rumor has now lent weight and revived the possibility of Apple launching its first Ultra-branded iPhone next month.

According to the multiple sources cited by Apple Insider's Andre O'Hara, Apple will use the iPhone 15 Ultra naming convention for the larger next-generation iPhone Pro that is planned to be announced sometime this September. If this materializes, this means the iPhone manufacturer's line up will comprise an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Ultra.

The idea of the iPhone Ultra surfaced after Apple introduced the Watch Ultra (review) smartwatch in 2022. The model differs from the standard Apple Watch Series by having a titanium frame and extra features like a siren and dual-frequency GPS in addition to its more expensive pricing.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro alleged design: Buttons and camera hump
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro's alleged design: Buttons and a camera hump were spotted. / © 9to5Mac

This is not entirely surprising in the case of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is rumored that the Ultra model will receive a periscope camera, which is said to be unavailable on the iPhone 15 Pro. Apart from this sensor, it remains unknown what other differentiating specifications of the handset will be carried over to the smaller Pro, although both should also boast a titanium chassis, bigger memory, a programmable action button, and an A17 Bionic chipset.

It was also rumored that Apple is going to increase the pricing of the iPhone 15 Pro, which will inadvertently affect the iPhone 15 Ultra as well. The change is most likely because of inflated costs due to several components Apple will include in the iPhone 15. The Cupertino tech giant is rumored to launch the iPhone 15 on September 12, which is a few weeks from now.

Do you think it is logical for Apple to use the Ultra moniker for the iPhone 15 Pro Max? What other differentiating features do you think the model should feature apart from the periscope camera? You are welcome to share your answers with us in the comments.

Via: MacRumors Source: X.com/u/Andrew_OSU

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
