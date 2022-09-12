Apple may launch the iPhone 15 'Ultra' with a fancy feature

We're still fresh from Apple's iPhone 14 launch but a new rumor is already suggesting that next year's iPhone 15 Pro duo will get dramatic differentiating factors between each model. Two notable leakers mirror their predictions about the bigger iPhone 15 Pro Max variant getting an exclusive feature perhaps in the form of an Ultra moniker.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo strengthened its previous allegation about the iPhone 15 Pro Max for 2023 only benefiting from a periscope camera. On his latest tweet, he detailed that Apple to further separate iPhone 15 Pro to the Pro Max aside from the size so that the Cupertino behemoth could capitalize it to generate more profit. He also adds that the standard iPhones will further lags the Pro models in terms of features.

The first iPhone Ultra model

With the Watch Ultra introduced, it may not take long enough for the Cupertino behemoth to offer the same branding for its iPhone lineup. Furthermore, Mark Gurman believes that an iPhone with 'Ultra' is already in the works though it didn't specify which generation of iPhone it will arrive. In this case, we don't rule out the possibility that Apple may finally drop the Pro Max in favor of the iPhone 15 Ultra.

Beyond the periscopic lens, the Ultra device will likely pick up the Dynamic Island pill-shaped cutout that debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro. The rumored USB-C could eventually replace the Lightning port permanently, but for all iPhone 15 models. And like this year's lineup, only the premium Pro duo will gain from the unannounced A17 chipset.

Given the exclusivity of select functions, do you think the pricing could change making the most capable iPhone 15 more expensive? Let us hear your answers below.