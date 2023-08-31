Titanium Could Make the iPhone 15 Pro Colors Look Less Exciting

Hot topics

Apple is set to reveal the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro on September 12. The latter models are tipped to make the switch from a stainless steel frame to titanium alloy, which could also make the build more durable with a more premium finish. However, the material could also limit the color options of the iPhone manufacturer due to the matching process with the rear glass panel.

After seeing the unofficial render of the gray iPhone 15 Pro variant last week, a leaker on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a set of pictures that appeared to be dummy iPhone 15 Pro units. Interestingly, these also show the supposed bland colorways that will be offered with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (Ultra).

Apple iPhone 15 Pro colors
Alleged color options for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Blue, Gray, Silver/Starlight, and Space Black. / © Twitter/u/SonnyDickson

While there could be differences in the actual units, the dummy units are said to represent the four colors of the iPhone 15 Pro duo. These consist blue as the special hue followed by gray, silver, and space black as seen in the photo. Likewise, if this is to believed, Apple is going to drop the gold paint job while gray will replace purple.

Apple iPhone 15 (Plus) colors
The color choices for the standard Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Blue, Pink, Silver, Yellow, and Black. / © Twitter/u/SonnyDickson

Apart from the Apple iPhone 15 Pro, the five colorways for the vanilla iPhone 15 model were shown as well. Primarily, it included the new shade of pink alongside blue, silver, yellow, and black. It is unclear if Apple will continue to offer the Product (Red) finish. Interestingly, a previous leak mentioned a green variant, but it seems this has yet to be confirmed as this was not spotted in the leak.

At the same time, another angle showed the new USB-C port on the Apple iPhone 15 flanked by speaker grilles. The more versatile connector will replace the Lightning port, including on the iPhone 15 Pro. There could be differences in the specifications and speed of the USB-C port between the non-Pro iPhone and the Pro models.

What do you think of these color choices for the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro? Will the color matter even though most will likely use a protective case for their device? Share your opinion with us in the comments.

Source: X/u/SonnyDickson

