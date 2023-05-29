Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Stick with the Old Camera and Screen

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera
© NextPit

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is heavily reported to be the first iPhone to feature a periscope camera. But as part of avoiding a price sticker shock due to the new component, Apple may retain other specs on the device. In line with this, a new rumor speculates that Apple will keep the same screen and main camera to the upcoming iPhone.

According to reliable tipster @Tech_Reve, the iPhone-maker could enlist the same display and main sensor on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The account specified that the current generation of 6.7-inch OLED screen, which is a Samsung-made M12 panel similarly found on the iPhone 14 Pro Max (review), will be carried over onto this year's top-end iPhone model.

What's new on the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

However, there still could be some modest changes in the front relating to the display. It was earlier believed that the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro Max will see reduction, resulting in a narrower and shorter profile overall. At the same time, the device could come with a tougher titanium chassis, USB-C port, and a programmable action button replacing the mute switch.

While the iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to be fitted with a periscope camera, the same source speculates that the main 48 MP sensor is unchanged. Meaning, Apple would still be using a Sony IMX803 for another year instead of making it a regular objective to upgrade the main sensor for the pro lineup.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Taptic Buttons
An alleged Apple iPhone 15 Pro render with the new action button. / © Chenwen 1987 | edit by NextPit

The same case would likely be applied for the smaller iPhone 15 Pro model by having the same 6.1-inch display with a Dynamic Island cutout, although it would miss the periscope sensor in the camera department. Apparently, the latter would only be available on the 2024 iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple is unofficially scheduled to announce the iPhone 15 series in September. The entire lineup will run on the iOS 17, which will be previewed by the Cupertino firm next week at its WWDC23.

Knowing the initial specs and features of the iPhone 15 Pro (Max), would think it is a worthy upgrade from the iPhone 14 Pro? Share to us your answers in the comments.

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!

Recommended articles

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing