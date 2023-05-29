Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Stick with the Old Camera and Screen

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is heavily reported to be the first iPhone to feature a periscope camera. But as part of avoiding a price sticker shock due to the new component, Apple may retain other specs on the device. In line with this, a new rumor speculates that Apple will keep the same screen and main camera to the upcoming iPhone.

According to reliable tipster @Tech_Reve, the iPhone-maker could enlist the same display and main sensor on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The account specified that the current generation of 6.7-inch OLED screen, which is a Samsung-made M12 panel similarly found on the iPhone 14 Pro Max (review), will be carried over onto this year's top-end iPhone model.

What's new on the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

However, there still could be some modest changes in the front relating to the display. It was earlier believed that the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro Max will see reduction, resulting in a narrower and shorter profile overall. At the same time, the device could come with a tougher titanium chassis, USB-C port, and a programmable action button replacing the mute switch.

While the iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to be fitted with a periscope camera, the same source speculates that the main 48 MP sensor is unchanged. Meaning, Apple would still be using a Sony IMX803 for another year instead of making it a regular objective to upgrade the main sensor for the pro lineup.

An alleged Apple iPhone 15 Pro render with the new action button. / © Chenwen 1987 | edit by NextPit

The same case would likely be applied for the smaller iPhone 15 Pro model by having the same 6.1-inch display with a Dynamic Island cutout, although it would miss the periscope sensor in the camera department. Apparently, the latter would only be available on the 2024 iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple is unofficially scheduled to announce the iPhone 15 series in September. The entire lineup will run on the iOS 17, which will be previewed by the Cupertino firm next week at its WWDC23.

Knowing the initial specs and features of the iPhone 15 Pro (Max), would think it is a worthy upgrade from the iPhone 14 Pro? Share to us your answers in the comments.