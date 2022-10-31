iPhone 15 Pro may ditch all mechanical buttons and offer 8GB RAM

Apple started offering 6GB RAM with the iPhone 12 Pro (Max), a trend that continued with this year's iPhone 14 (Pro). A new report suggests that Cupertino may equip the Pro models of the iPhone 15 with 8GB RAM, a move that finally makes them on par with most Android manufacturers.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro (Max) is rumored to boast 8GB RAM.

The increase will be limited to the Pro models.

Leaker claims Apple will ditch the physical buttons on iPhone 15 Pro (Max).

Unlike Android, Apple's iOS operating system doesn't rely on copious amounts of RAM. However, that is slowly starting to change as more intensive features are added with every major iOS update.

More RAM on the iPhone Pro

Based on the latest report from TrendForce, Apple could increase the RAM of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. The current iPhone 14 series sports 6GB of RAM, with the Pro models sporting a faster memory type. Now, the research firm predicts that next year's iPhone 15 Pro (Max) will arrive with 8GB RAM.

The source adds that the memory upgrade will remain exclusive to the Pro and possibly to the rumored iPhone 15 Ultra. Furthermore, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be stuck with 6GB RAM for another year, resulting in more differentiating features between the standard and Pro models.

iPhone 14 Pro Max with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM. / © NextPit

That's not a dismal outlook for the vanilla iPhone 15. The pair could end up with a more capable LPDDR5 RAM configuration compared to the iPhone 14 with LPDDR4X.

It is not only in the memory department that the iPhone 15 series will experience a difference. Apple is expected to power the iPhone 15 Pro (Max) with a A17 Bionic chipset while the standard duo could settle for the A16 that debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. In addition, Apple is seen to offer different cameras and display specifications.

Apple is ditching physical iPhone buttons

At the same time, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared his latest forecast that will surely knock your socks off! According to the prolific leaker, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will ditch the physical volume and power buttons in favor of a haptic solid-state type that has a comparable function to the home key of the iPhone 7.

What are your thoughts on a non-mechanical button on next year's iPhone? Would you prefer a haptic solid-state design? We'd love to hear your answers in the comment section.