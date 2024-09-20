Hot topics

Updating to iOS 18 might Give the iPhone 15 Pro Better Battery Life

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit iPhone 15 Pro Max Review
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were launched last year with larger batteries and a more efficient chipset, leading to longer battery life. Beyond these upgrades, the iOS 18 update could further extend battery performance.

iOS 18 is one of the most significant updates in years, introducing new customizations, a revamped control center, and generative AI features set to arrive next month, among other changes.

Apple also claims that iOS 18 offers better power management than iOS 17, improving battery life on iPhones. A recent battery test supports this, especially on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

More Screen Time for iPhone 15 Pro on iOS 18

YouTuber Geekerwan tested the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max running on iOS 18 and found longer usage times compared to iOS 17.

The iPhone 15 Pro lasted 6 hours and 55 minutes, 23 minutes more than on iOS 17. The iPhone 15 Pro Max showed an even bigger improvement, running for 9 hours and 2 minutes—1 hour and 8 minutes longer than on iOS 17.

Geekerwan attributes this to iOS 18's better optimization of the CPU's efficiency and performance cores, as well as clock speed management for different tasks. Apple had highlighted these power management improvements during the WWDC event.

However, it remains to be seen how these results will translate to real-world usage, and it's unclear if other iPhone models benefit similarly.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro battery life test after iOS 18 update
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max get longer running time after iOS 18 update / © YouTube/u/Geekerwan

The New iPhone 16 Has a Longer Battery Life

In the same tests, the latest iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts a battery life of 10 hours and 23 minutes, followed by the iPhone 16 Plus at 10 hours. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro also performed well, with 8 hours 14 minutes and 8 hours 28 minutes, respectively. These figures are a significant improvement, especially for the smaller Pro model.

All iPhone 16 models, except the Plus, have larger battery capacities, so better numbers are expected.

If you've updated to iOS 18, have you noticed any battery improvements? Share your experience in the comments below.

Via: 9to5Mac Source: Geekerwan

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing