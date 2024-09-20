Updating to iOS 18 might Give the iPhone 15 Pro Better Battery Life

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were launched last year with larger batteries and a more efficient chipset, leading to longer battery life. Beyond these upgrades, the iOS 18 update could further extend battery performance.

iOS 18 is one of the most significant updates in years, introducing new customizations, a revamped control center, and generative AI features set to arrive next month, among other changes.

Apple also claims that iOS 18 offers better power management than iOS 17, improving battery life on iPhones. A recent battery test supports this, especially on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

More Screen Time for iPhone 15 Pro on iOS 18

YouTuber Geekerwan tested the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max running on iOS 18 and found longer usage times compared to iOS 17.

The iPhone 15 Pro lasted 6 hours and 55 minutes, 23 minutes more than on iOS 17. The iPhone 15 Pro Max showed an even bigger improvement, running for 9 hours and 2 minutes—1 hour and 8 minutes longer than on iOS 17.

Geekerwan attributes this to iOS 18's better optimization of the CPU's efficiency and performance cores, as well as clock speed management for different tasks. Apple had highlighted these power management improvements during the WWDC event.

However, it remains to be seen how these results will translate to real-world usage, and it's unclear if other iPhone models benefit similarly.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max get longer running time after iOS 18 update / © YouTube/u/Geekerwan

The New iPhone 16 Has a Longer Battery Life

In the same tests, the latest iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts a battery life of 10 hours and 23 minutes, followed by the iPhone 16 Plus at 10 hours. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro also performed well, with 8 hours 14 minutes and 8 hours 28 minutes, respectively. These figures are a significant improvement, especially for the smaller Pro model.

All iPhone 16 models, except the Plus, have larger battery capacities, so better numbers are expected.

If you've updated to iOS 18, have you noticed any battery improvements? Share your experience in the comments below.