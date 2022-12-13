iPhone 14's emergency SOS satellite lands in the UK, Germany, France, and Ireland

After launching first in the US and Canada in November, Apple has announced that emergency SOS via satellite is now available to more countries. Users in the UK, Ireland, Germany, and France can take advantage of the lifesaving tool. It will be free for the first two years for any iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro models.

The emergency SOS via satellite connectivity was introduced with the iPhone 14. It's a crucial functionality that relies on a satellite connection to contact rescue responders when both cellular and Wi-Fi are out of coverage. Similar to a Garmin satellite communicator, the service allows you to send or receive messages as well as share your location with families and friends.

Besides the hardware prerequisite, it is needed that your country is supported before you can use emergency SOS. At the same time, you cannot forcibly use the feature if there is a Wi-Fi or cellular signal available. However, Apple lets you test the emergency SOS via satellite on your iPhone for familiarization.

Apple says that all iPhone 14 models will get two years of free satellite service right from the activation. The Cupertino firm has not laid out any future plans such as how much it will cost for the users after the said period. It's also unclear when it will expand to other countries.

On the other hand, Samsung is tipped to be developing its own satellite-based feature as well. The Galaxy S23 (Ultra) which is scheduled to be unveiled in February 2023 could be the first handset to support the service. On this note, do you think it will be enough reason to switch to a Galaxy flagship?