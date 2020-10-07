Apple announces iPhone 12 keynote for October 13th

Apple announced on Tuesday, October 6th, the date of its next online keynote. Entitled "Hi, Speed" (for high speed), the event will take place on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 18:00 UK time.

As predicted by some leakers, the iPhone 12 should finally be presented from Apple Park with a big emphasis on either power or speed, or both. We can expect a demonstration of power from Cupertino, which is likely to center the presentation of its new smartphones around the A14 Bionic chip, which has already been seen on the iPad Air 2020.

An Apple keynote at high speed

This new online keynote is supposed to present the four probable and future iPhone 12 models. The release of said devices has been postponed. They were originally meant to be launched last September, as was the tradition at Apple.

As a result, four new, slightly revamped smartphones with a squarer design should be available, all with OLED displays ranging from 5.4 to 6.7 inches diagonal and enhanced camera modules.

The keynote invitation sent by Apple to certain media outlets is entitled Hi, Speed, a pun on "high speed", that can both make you react to the new technology and make you feel more comfortable. This refers to the computing speed of the SoC A14 Bionic engraved in 5 nm, as well as the 5G that the iPhone 12 could support, and the 120 Hz refresh rate of its OLED displays.

Time for the the internet to collectively read way too far into this



“Hi Speed” is definitely a nod to 5G. Gotta love speed. Also A14 chip



But I also love fast screens. So 120Hz would be nice ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



4 golden rings here. Quad… cameras? Fast cameras? Now we’re reaching 😅 pic.twitter.com/GStv5IpQXH — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 6, 2020

The visual of the keynote reveals a series of concentric circles with the Apple logo in the center. Perhaps a reference to Lidar, the laser sensor that the iPad Pro 2020 is equipped with. The photo applications could be promising here.

I've also seen some of my colleagues, more familiar with Apple's news, speculate that these circles could be a nod to AirTags, Apple's equivalent of the little GPS tracking tiles we already know from Tile, for example.

Other Apple journalists speculated about a possible parallel with the photo modules of the iPhone 12. There are four circles that are not all aligned symmetrically.

In any case, we won't have to speculate much longer and we, therefore, give you a reminder in a week to follow the keynote and the various reports that we will offer on NextPit.

