Tech & Community
NextPit

Apple's first OLED iPad may arrive with a breakthrough tech

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Apple iPad Air Pro
© NextPit

While most premium tablets are arriving with OLED or AMOLED displays, Apple's iPads are still stuck with LCDs. However, that could change soon as more reports suggest that the Cupertino company is planning to introduce the OLED-equipped iPad as early as 2023. Crucially, it is now expected that Apple would utilize a hybrid type of panel which has a significant advantage.

NextPit Logo white on transparent Background
NEXTPITTV

TL;DR

  • Apple's future iPad is anticipated to benefit from a hybrid OLED technology.
  • Display distortions could be avoided using the said type of panel.
  • It's unclear when the first OLED iPad or MacBook will be launched.

Courtesy of The Elec, the publication has reported that the first OLED iPad (Pro) of Apple will be boasting a hybrid OLED panel rather than the conventional solution found in most smartphones and Android tablets. The technology is mentioned to combine flexible and rigid panel technologies to avoid the warping issue which is prevalent in larger devices with more than 10-inch screens.

Display distortions also happen in smaller form factors such as the iPhone 13 Pro or the recently launched Sony Xperia 5 IV with a flexible OLED display. However, the irregularities are too small and hardly noticeable in plain sight compared with tablets.

The same publication has also indicated the use of a more efficient double stack OLED display on future iPad Pro and MacBook. It is safe to assume that the advantage behind this method could be integrated on the hybrid tech giving Apple great benefits.

When to expect the first OLED iPad

There's less chance that next month's event will see the OLED iPad or MacBook Pro since the technology is still in development yet. Possibly, the earliest date we could expect it to be ready is by next year, but it could still depend on the manufacturers who developed the display, which are Samsung, LG, and BOE.

Will you consider buying an iPad or MacBook with OLED displays? Let us hear your thoughts in the comment section.

Via: 9to5Mac Source: The Elec

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

Recommended articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing