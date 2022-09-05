Apple's first OLED iPad may arrive with a breakthrough tech

While most premium tablets are arriving with OLED or AMOLED displays, Apple's iPads are still stuck with LCDs. However, that could change soon as more reports suggest that the Cupertino company is planning to introduce the OLED-equipped iPad as early as 2023. Crucially, it is now expected that Apple would utilize a hybrid type of panel which has a significant advantage.

Courtesy of The Elec, the publication has reported that the first OLED iPad (Pro) of Apple will be boasting a hybrid OLED panel rather than the conventional solution found in most smartphones and Android tablets. The technology is mentioned to combine flexible and rigid panel technologies to avoid the warping issue which is prevalent in larger devices with more than 10-inch screens.

Display distortions also happen in smaller form factors such as the iPhone 13 Pro or the recently launched Sony Xperia 5 IV with a flexible OLED display. However, the irregularities are too small and hardly noticeable in plain sight compared with tablets.

The same publication has also indicated the use of a more efficient double stack OLED display on future iPad Pro and MacBook. It is safe to assume that the advantage behind this method could be integrated on the hybrid tech giving Apple great benefits.

When to expect the first OLED iPad

There's less chance that next month's event will see the OLED iPad or MacBook Pro since the technology is still in development yet. Possibly, the earliest date we could expect it to be ready is by next year, but it could still depend on the manufacturers who developed the display, which are Samsung, LG, and BOE.

Will you consider buying an iPad or MacBook with OLED displays? Let us hear your thoughts in the comment section.