If you're on the hunt for a portable tablet, now might be the best time to pick one up. One of the new Apple iPad Mini 7 variants is currently at its lowest price yet—just $399. Specifically, the Starlight colorway is heavily discounted by $100 (20%) on Amazon, while other color options remain at their regular price.

This deal applies to the base Wi-Fi model with 128GB of non-expandable storage. Additionally, the 256GB Space Gray variant is also on sale, now available for $499 instead of $599.

Why the Apple iPad Mini 7 Is Worth It

Apple introduced the iPad Mini 7 (review) in the fall of last year. While there weren’t major design changes on the outside, the upgrades under the hood are significant. At the heart of the device is the new A17 Pro chipset, which delivers a much faster processor and more powerful graphics compared to the previous model.

The A17 Pro also unlocks Apple Intelligence, Apple’s new suite of AI features. These include Writing Tools, which assist with proofreading and tone adjustments; Image Playground, a fun way to generate images using AI; and Genmoji, which lets you create personalized emojis.

Apple iPad Mini 7 displaying the time 16:10 on a lock screen with a silhouette of a tower.
The display uses an 8.3-inch LCD panel with relatively compact bezels. / © nextpit

Externally, the iPad Mini 7 retains the compact, sleek form factor that fans love. It remains easy to hold with one hand and can be easily slipped into a pouch or bag. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display remains sharp and bright, and Apple has addressed the previous jelly scrolling issue. It’s also compatible with the new Apple Pencil Pro, offering a more precise and versatile stylus experience.

Connectivity has been upgraded with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, while the USB-C port now supports DisplayPort and faster data transfers. The 12MP main camera has been optimized, and the 12MP front camera supports Center Stage, which keeps you centered during video calls. Battery life is impressive as well, with enough power to last a full day on a single charge.

Are you shopping for a compact tablet? What are your thoughts on the iPad Mini 7? We’d love to hear from you!

