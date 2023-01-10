Apple's iPad Mini 6 is 20 percent off and we can't resist this offer

Apple is making an irresistible offer at the start of this year. The small yet capable iPad Mini 6 is now down big time on Amazon with up to 20 percent off. This slashes $100 off the usual price of the tablet, dropping it to an all-time low of $399.

The discounted price is for the Wi-Fi variant in Space Gray color of the iPad Mini 6 with 64 GB of onboard storage. Other colors are discounted too but you need to opt for the 256 GB configurations. These put the slabs down to $549, which translates to similar $100 savings.

Apple's iPad Mini has the best form factor

The Cupertino company did not refresh the iPad Mini last year making the current generation the most portable Apple tablet you can buy today. Regardless of that, the iPad Mini 6 (review) remains as feature-packed as the other iPads in the market.

Among the iPads, we liked the Mini because of its compact form factor. You can easily bring or stow the device without second-guessing if it would fit into your bag or jacket's pouch. It's also sturdy and premium-looking at the same time.

Apple iPad Mini 6 is compatible with a wide range of keyboard accessories / © NextPit

The front houses a high-resolution 8.3-inch display that supports the Apple Pencil stylus for taking down notes or sketching your ideas on the digital canvas. Furthermore, the available USB-C means you are futureproofed given the upcoming standardization law will require all smartphones and tablets to adopt the universal port.

Under the hood, the 6th gen iPad Mini is equipped with the A13 Bionic chipset ensuring snappy performance. Thanks to the optimized iPadOS 16 software, the slate gets modest battery life despite its tiny size. And with the premium software, the iPad Mini 6 is secured to get major upgrades for several years including this year's iPadOS 17.

Considering the discount is now limited to the Space Gray color, we recommend that you check out the Amazon deal while it's still up. If you want to see more Apple offers, do let us know in the comment section.