iPad mini (2021) long-term review: Bigger than it actually is

The iPad mini 6 is a device that I thought to be very interesting, but I do not really need it. Not at least until this review. After all, I already owned an iPad mini a few years back but I hardly used it. The form factor was great in terms of portability, but working on it was less than satisfactory. In 2021, however, I came to a hard realization: The iPad mini 6 is a very different creature from its predecessors and is now my constant companion. Read on to find out why.

Design: Small and unlike the iPad Pro

The iPad mini (2021) resembles its big brother, the iPad Pro, in terms of looks. You get a flat screen design and rounded corners, but there are no bells and whistles to shout about here otherwise. Compared to the plain old iPad mini, the 2021 version has thus made significant gains in terms of screen size. The screen edges or bezels have become far narrower simply because of the missing Home button, making room for an 8.3-inch display.

Pros:

Larger display and smaller bezels than its predecessor.

Volume controls will automatically adjust based on the direction the iPad mini is held.

Perfect notebook format with the Apple Pencil.

Touch ID sensor located in the Power button.

Cons

Still no Face ID support.

There is one more difference in the iPad mini (2021) compared to its predecessor: Instead of a Home button, Apple has installed a Touch ID sensor in the Power button that is located on the side. Which reminds me, the iPad mini has Touch ID on board. This is exactly what I kept wishing the iPad Pro had. However, it is also a shame at the same time (and not infrequently annoying) that Face ID is missing!

The bezels around the display have shrunk to give you a bigger display with the same form factor. / © NextPit

Face ID is a feature that I actually miss quite often, since one would most probably be so used to the iPad or iPhone recognizing oneself. Also, it's not uncommon to know where the Touch sensor is at any given moment, and you may have to laboriously reach around (if you haven't registered enough fingers, for example) to unlock the device.

The volume buttons have now shifted to the front of this Apple tablet on the iPad mini (2021). Here's something cool that you might want to know: The upper button between the two is always assigned to Volume Up, changing accordingly based on how you cradle the iPad mini 6.

Best form factor. Too little Pro.

I have to be careful to manage this paragraph so that it does not end up as my conclusion. It was the form factor and the design that primarily made me take the iPad mini (2021) with me everywhere I went, where I used it for many hours each day. The iPad Pro, on the other hand, has seen far less action than it used to since.

While I'm gushing like a wide-eyed schoolboy being gifted the best BMX bicycle with regard to the overall package of the iPad mini (2021), there are several big "buts" to consider. If I have anything to criticize about it, it's that Apple apparently didn't want to cannibalize its iPad Pro line by a wider margin and intentionally did so by keeping the iPad mini "compromised' in certain aspects. You can read more about that in the Camera and Display sections.

Handy, especially with a mask: There's a fingerprint sensor built into the power button / © NextPit

The notepad format makes the Apple Pencil even more useful to me.

A little less flexible than the volume controls (as described above in being adaptable based on the way it is held) would be the magnetic holder for the Apple Pencil. The pencil is always held via magnets on one of the wide sides, and this also determines the tablet's holding direction to a certain extent.

In return, however, you end up with a perfect digital notepad that is always ready as and when required. Of course, this is provided you have the iPad mini with you. Due to the form factor, the tablet is almost capable of fitting into a trouser pocket, or at least in my jacket pocket. When it fits in comfortably that way, rest assured that the tablet is hardly noticeable in a backpack or shoulder bag.