Apple iPad Air Rocking an M2 Chip Could Launch with Less Fanfare

Unlike iPhones that have a yearly upgrade, Apple's iPad lineup usually gets refreshed more than a year or two. And after launching the iPad Pro M2 (review) and iPad 10th gen last year, the next iPad entry from the Cupertino company could be an iPad Air. This is said to debut in October and separate from the iPhone 15.

The details were part of prolific leaker and Bloomberg's journalist, Mark Gurman, in his definitive report before the iPhone keynote tomorrow. It was mentioned that the only iPad model that we will see this year is an updated iPad Air, which will be in its 6th generation following the release of iPad Air 5th gen (review) in March 2022.

However, instead of tagging the iPad Air in the iPhone 15 event on September 12, Gurman believes that the slab could get a dedicated press release treatment accompanied by a video promotion sometime in October. If to materialize, this would be similar to the MacBook Pro announcements back in January.

The Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) features a 10.9-inch IPS LCD screen and supports the Apple Pencil 2nd generation. / © NextPit

As regards the specs, the iPad Air 2023 is expected to be a minor improvement to the iPad Air of last year. It could enlist the Apple M2 chipset or the same chip that powers the MacBook Air 15-inch that Fabien reviewed. Furthermore, we might see a newer connectivity array like Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E that could be even paired by the rumored U2 chip to support precise Find My tracking using ultra-wideband.

It is safe to say the changes might keep the iPad Air 6 (2023) at the same pricing as its predecessor, which costs $599 a pop on its base model with a paltry 64 GB on-board storage. Lastly, the tablet should boot on iPadOS 17 with improved customizations and productivity features.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 10 (2022)

What features are you looking most from the Apple iPad Air 6 (2023)? Do you think it is the right time for the iPhone-maker to stop offering variants with 64 GB storage? Tell us your opinion in the comments.