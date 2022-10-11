iPad Air 5 rocking a powerful chip is at lowest price this Amazon Prime Day

Apple's iPad Air 5 has been out in the market early this year, but the powerful tablet already sees a major and rare discount. Buying the Wi-Fi model with 256 GB storage can save you up to $70 during the Amazon Prime Day starting this October 11. It's rare for Apple to generously offer great deals like this, so now's the time to act if you've craved for an iPad.

The two-day exclusive Prime deals will incredibly reduce the price of the 2022 iPad Air tablets in all colors. Specifically, the 64 GB Wi-Fi variant now retails for $559, which is a $40 savings from its original price. On the other hand, the 256 GB storage has a far better deal as it is down to $679 from the $749 launch price.

Currently, you can't find similar iPad Air 5 deals offered outside Amazon, even from Apple. The event will see the discount running in several countries including the US until October 12th.

Is the iPad Air 5 offer from Amazon worth it?

The iPad Air 5 or 2022 model is the first non-pro tablet from Apple that is equipped with the powerful M1 series chipset. This puts the iPad Air 5 on par with the more expensive 12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pro. It has an impressive battery life and USB-C port for faster data transfer to boot. Likewise, support for Magic keyboard and Apple's Pencil 2 is a big plus given the low price.

Besides the premium and sleek build, the iPad Air 5 comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that matches the resolutions of both pro iPad models. There is also a snappy TouchID positioned at the top while the front and rear house a 12MP camera capable of 4K video recording.

The Apple iPad Air 5 with M1 chipset is compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard & Pencil 2nd gen / © NextPit

The upcoming iPadOS 16 software update should also benefit the iPad Air 5. Apple plans to add MacBook-like multitasking experience to select iPad tablets. The update will also bring a slew of new features such as a dedicated Weather app and Freeform collaboration tool.

What are your thoughts on this Amazon Prime deal for the iPad Air 5? Let us know if you want to see more iPad or other tablet news like this.