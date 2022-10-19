Apple's new iPad 10 (2022) is an iPad Air clone without the M1 chip

Aside from the 2022 iPad Pro tablets, Apple has also introduced the iPad 10 (2022) . Alongside the big changes on the outside and under the hood, Apple's entry-level iPad is now more expensive than ever.

TL;DR

Apple's new iPad 10 unveiled with a completely new design.

The iPad 10th gen takes advantage of the A14 Bionic and 5G connectivity.

Apple will launch the iPad (2022) on October 26 for $449.

In terms of design, the iPad 10 (2022) is an iPad Air 5 clone. The LCD display is now bigger at 10.9-inch with 500 nits max brightness and 2360x1640 pixels resolution. Unfortunately, it still only supports the original Apple Pencil instead of the Pencil 2. Likewise, the USB-C finally replaces the Lightning port and headphone jack. Apple also repositioned the fingerprint scanner and removed the home button, resulting in thinner bezels.

First iPad with a landscape selfie camera

Apple's iPad 10th gen is the first tablet from the Cupertino giant to house the front-facing 12MP camera at the longer edge. This enables better FaceTime viewing when the iPad is in landscape mode. At the rear is an updated 12MP camera that can shoot 4K video at 30fps.

As expected, the A14 Bionic chipset with six-core processor powers the new iPad 10. Apple is adding a 5G connectivity option for the new iPad 10, but you'll need to opt for the cellular model. The WiFi and cellular model will start with 64GB with the next storage configuration at 256GB.

Colors and pricing of iPad 10 (2022)

The improvements and major design changes won't arrive cheap. The starting price of the Apple iPad (2022) has increased to $449, a dramatic difference from the $329 of the 9th gen iPad. Available colors are expanded to blue, silver, yellow, and pink. In addition, it will be released on the same day as the iPad Pro tablets on October 26.

Although it will run on iPadOS 16 out-of-the-box, the tablet will not get the much-anticipated Stage Manager feature. Fortunately, a slew of new iPad software features will still be available like a dedicated Weather app and better collaboration tool. You can find the rest of the iPadOS 16 features here.

Magic Keyboard for the iPad 10th gen (2022) / © Apple

Apple is also unveiling the new Magic Keyboard that magnetically attaches to the iPad 10. The folio case/keyboard with kickstand will retail for $249. Surprisingly, it has a trackpad and full-size keys.