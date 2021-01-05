Apple in 2021: the new products we expect this year

In the final months of last year, Apple had a flurry of new devices and services in store for its fans. But what will happen in the coming months? Below you will find a small preview of the Apple year 2021.

In a recent video, Jon Prosser also shows a new animation of such a tracker. According to the leaker, who had published render images of the key finders in the past, AirTags have been ready for the unveiling for some time. However, Apple is said to have refrained from unveiling them so far due to the Corona crisis.

For many months, the so-called AirTags have been mentioned in internal iOS releases or even official Apple videos. The small chips should work like the Tile tags and assist with searching for keys, wallets or other lost items. Kuo doesn't give a specific date for the unveiling. However, he is convinced that they will be presented to the public later this year.

A recently published research note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo hints at the iPhone maker's plans in the coming months. Among other things, the company is said to continue planning to unveil the so-called AirTags, an as-yet-unspecified augmented reality device, as well as updates to existing products.

Due to the worldwide lockdowns, the company sees no reason for a presentation at the moment. The danger of losing luggage or keys should currently be low for many users anyway, according to the report.

Kuo: augmented reality device to be released in 2021

Apple has also been showcasing advances in augmented reality (AR) technology for a long time. For example, iPad Pro and iPhone 12 Pro now have corresponding sensors that significantly improve the detection of the environment. According to recent rumours, Apple will also give the regular iPhone 13 such LiDAR scanners.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are already equipped with LiDAR. / © NextPit

Now Ming-Chi Kuo said in the memo that Apple will present an AR device in 2021. Again, Kuo's details are thin. So it's unclear if this will possibly be AR glasses or headsets. Strictly speaking, iPhone or iPad could also be considered as an AR device due to the sensors mentioned above. In the past, the analyst had reported that Apple is working on an AR solution that will rely on an iPhone, at least initially.

More Apple Silicon Macs and updated AirPods

Less surprising are predictions that Apple will add Apple Silicon to more Macs in the coming months. In November, the company unveiled the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini with their own M1 chip.

AirPods Small / AirPods 3



via 52audio pic.twitter.com/oxJHCO5bga — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) November 5, 2020

Furthermore, according to Kuo, Apple is planning to unveil updated Bluetooth headphones, which will be based on the AirPods Pro design and replace the currently available AirPods. In the past few months, there have already been initial leaks showing what these could look like.

First Apple devices with mini-LED technology

Last but not least, the iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch display is expected to be the first Apple tablet to feature Mini-LED technology in 2021. Some rumours say that this unveiling could happen as early as the first quarter of 2021. So, it is possible that we might be in for another Apple event once again in March.

The analyst had previously said that new MacBook Pro models in 14- and 16-inch formats with such displays will also be unveiled in 2021.