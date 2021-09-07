Apple Announces Keynote: iPhone 13 is coming!

Apple has just announced an event for September 14. Starting at 10 a.m. PDT, the iPhone 13 is expected to be presented. As usual, the keynote will take place in Apple Park and will be broadcast live on the network.

After many rumors surrounding the unveiling of the new iPhone, Apple has finally announced a keynote. There will be a live stream on September 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. PDT. While it is not yet officially clear what news Apple will present to the global public from Apple Park, the signs of a new iPhone are definitely there.

After all, Apple traditionally unveils its new smartphones in September. The presentation of the iPhone 12 last October was only an exception, which was due to the problems of the Corona pandemic. If you are eagerly waiting for the iPhone 13, you should write September 14 in your calendar. You can do this digitally via the following link, which Apple has included in its mail.

What else could Apple introduce?

In addition to the iPhone 13, maybe we will finally see AR or VR glasses from Apple? That's because, in theory, a pair of Apple's video glasses could make use of the processing power of the new iPhone 13. On the one hand, this would reduce the weight of such glasses and on the other hand, it would also be beneficial for a long battery life.

It's possible that Apple will introduce VR glasses with the iPhone 13. / © HP

What do you think Apple will present on September 14th? Let's discuss it in the comments!