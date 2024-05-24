There are hundreds of multi-device wireless chargers for phones and smartwatches, but what if you want one that doesn’t take lots of space on your desk? Or maybe one that is travel-friendly? We tested the “pocket-sized Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station” to see if can be the one charger to replace them all.

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station design and build quality

The MagGo charging station features a clever design that can be folded into a pocketable unit. It is available in white or black and takes much less space than previous magnetic charging stations: 3.5 × 2.36 × 0.98 in (89 × 60 × 25 mm), with a weight of 6.9 oz (195 g)

Pros:

Compact when folded.

Props iPhones into Stand-By mode.

Cons:

Wall adapter is slightly bulky.

Non-Qi2 phones can of course be charged on the MagGo station when folded, but that would defeat the purpose of the device. With a Qi2-compatible iPhone the smartphone automatically goes into Standby mode, and future Android Qi2 phones can potentially use the MagGo station in a similar fashion, turning on an Always On Display mode to display the time, tasks, and weather.

The external Qi2 charging pad holds Qi2-phones magnetically. / © nextpit

The second wireless charging pad is revealed when opening the MagGo station, and as mentioned earlier, it is not magnetic. To keep your earbuds’ charging case (or even a phone) from sliding around, the pad features a rubberized finish.

To charge the Apple Watch, Anker chose an unconventional, yet clever solution, with a magnetic pad that swings from under the MagGo station.

One point that may feel like a negative thing for some people is the fact that the supplied wall adapter is relatively bulky, occupying almost half the volume of the MagGo station.

The MagGo station is compact when folded. / © nextpit

You can probably use a Power Delivery multi-port GaN charger capable of supplying 40 W, but Anker recommends using the unit on the box. On the positive side, since the included adapter is a standard USB-PD unit, you can use it to charge a laptop, headset, and any other device compatible with a 40 W input.

Lastly, we didn’t have the station for long enough to see if the rubberized finish would change color, especially on the white model. If that is something that worries you, the black version may be a safer choice.