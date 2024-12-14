Hot topics

Smooth Scrolling Ahead: Android's New Tool Relieves Car Ride Motion Sickness

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Android vehicle motion cues feature fight sickness
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

Google has been rolling out meaningful enhancements to Android, some of which appear inspired by features recently introduced on iOS. Among these is Android’s upcoming version of Apple’s Vehicle Motion Cues. Thanks to new insights, we now have a clearer picture of how this feature will function once it becomes available on Android.

On the iPhone, Vehicle Motion Cues aims to reduce motion sickness for users traveling in moving vehicles, such as cars or trains. It achieves this by displaying visual guides in the form of animated dots along the edges of the screen. These dots move in sync with the motion of the vehicle, helping users adjust to the vehicle’s movement visually.

Over the past few months, clues have emerged indicating that Google is working on a similar feature for Android. Recent findings from the latest Google Play Services app by Assemble Debug (via Android Authority) provide further evidence of its development. The outlet even managed to enable the feature, confirming its name as Motion Cues.

How Does Android’s Motion Cues Work?

During testing, it was revealed that Motion Cues can be accessed and enabled from the display settings on Android devices. However, the exact location may vary depending on the device’s Android skin. Notably, Android’s version introduces an option to activate the feature automatically while driving—something Apple’s implementation currently lacks.

Android's Motion Cues feature on Android 15
The Motion Cues feature on Android has an option to be automated when driving. / © Assemble Debug / Android Authority

When enabled, multiple gray dots appear along the edges of the active screen. These dots are designed to be less distracting compared to the black dots used in Apple’s Vehicle Motion Cues. For added convenience, a shortcut button is available in the quick settings panel, allowing users to toggle the feature on or off quickly.

As of now, there’s no official release date for Motion Cues. It’s expected to be activated via a server-side update on Android 15, but details on supported devices remain unclear. Additionally, its availability for non-vanilla Android devices will likely depend on individual manufacturers.

Are there other accessibility features you’d like to see added to Android? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Via: Android Authority

Choosing the Right Samsung Foldable

  2024 Galaxy Z models 2023 Galaxy Z models 2022 Galaxy Z models
Product
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Picture Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing