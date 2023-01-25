Tech & Community
Fast Pair could make data transfer on new Galaxy and Android phones easier

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Google continues to leverage its Fast Pair feature. It is even reported that they will expand it beyond wearables to include accessories like styluses and the rumored first Pixel-branded smart tag. Google could soon be adding Fast Pair support for smartphones, which could debut first on the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Fast Pair is a custom Android tool that leverages Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) connectivity. Apart from streamlining the set up or pairing between devices, it also allows for smart alerts and location tracking. New uncovered evidence from a decompiled application indicates that it could also arrive on phones and possibly on tablets as well.

Fast Pair connectivity on Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel

Based on the findings shared by 9to5Google, the traces of codes describe basic instructions for setting up a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra followed by a prompt where you'll need to scan the QR code displayed on the brand-new device. While there were no additional lines given, these could likely point to Fast Pair compatibility with Android smartphones that come with Bluetooth LE.

As on the Galaxy handset, the feature may be only used in initiating pairing once new hardware has been detected. Furthermore, it would require the user to download necessary apps such as the Samsung Smart Switch tool in finishing the data transfer from an old phone going to a new one. Similarly, versions for other Android and Pixel phones may share the same process.

Samsung is yet to launch the Galaxy S23 series on February 1st, thus, we can only confirm on the said date if this feature will eventually end up on actual Android devices. Perhaps, this might ship alongside Android 14 OS.

Do you think Fast Pair should be required in all Android and Wear OS devices? Let us know in the comment section.

Via: 9to5Google

