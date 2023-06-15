Android 14 Beta 3.1 Fixes the Fingerprint Sensor on the Pixel 6

Google released the third beta of Android 14 OS last week. The software brought new features and refinements, but it was also stricken with complaints from testers due to a notable fingerprint scanner bug for some Pixel phones . Seemingly, the search giant has acknowledged the issue and has shipped a minor update that fixes it.

A fix for Pixel 6's fingerprint scanner

The firmware comes as Android 14 Beta 3.1, it is fairly a minor release that addresses the unstable fingerprint scanner affecting the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro as well as the Pixel 6a (review). It was first reported that users of these Pixel models have experienced the sensor to not totally pick up the fingerprint input. Worse, there were even some instances that the scanner wouldn't respond at all.

The screen of the Google Pixel 6a with a built-in fingerprint scanner offers great color quality and brightness. / © NextPit

Google said the update, which is compatible for Pixels already enrolled in the Android 14 Beta program, will be received through over-the-air (OTA) starting today. Meanwhile, availability for devices from carriers may arrive at a different date.

Android 14 OS final version

Based on the previous schedules, the next beta is expected to be released in July. This will be followed by the definite version sometime in August or September. However, this is for the Google Pixel lineup, manufacturers like Samsung and OnePlus have a different timeline, although you can check our Android 14 tracker to see which phones are planned to be upgraded.

For non-testers, Google started rolling out the June Pixel Feature Drop yesterday. The big update is tied within the Android 13 QPR3 (Quarterly Platform Release) and it supports models from the Pixel 4a all the way to the latest Pixel 7 duo and Pixel 7a. It adds several features including, but not limited to, hands-free selfie timer, 3D wallpapers, and emergency sharing.

