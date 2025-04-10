Electric cars that sport a sleek coupé design are currently riding a popular wave worldwide. Chinese manufacturer Xpeng wants to jump aboard this bandwagon as well, revealing the Xpeng G6 which is far more than a visually interesting alternative to the usual suspects from well-known European manufacturers. We took a closer look at the crossover coupé and put it through its paces.

Xpeng G6: A Great First Impression

Xpeng set itself ambitious goals when it comes to developing new electric cars. At the IAA, we were already able to see for ourselves just how well their premium SUV, the Xpeng G9, drives. Now, we have the chance to take a closer look at the Xpeng G6 SUV coupé. Not only does it whizz down the road in style, it also recharges really fast thanks to the 800-volt technology.

Depending on the model, it has a range of up to 570 kilometers based on the WLTP standard. What does it look like in everyday life? We traveled to the outskirts of Munich to bring the Xpeng G6 on a two-hour test drive.

A massive front end with a roof spoiler adorns the rear of the Xpeng G6. / © Hayo Lücke / nextpit

Before we dive into the most important driving characteristics, let's take a look at a few facts about the sleek electric car. The Xpeng G6 is available in three versions: In addition to a standard-range version with a 66-kWh LFP battery, rear-wheel drive, and 190 kW (258 hp) of power, there is also a long-range variant with a larger battery (NCM / 87.5 kWh) and 210 kW (286 hp).

The top-of-the-line model is the Xpeng G6 AWD Performance, which delivers an impressive 350 kW (476 PS) to the road thanks to its all-wheel drive. Top speeds of up to 200 km/h are possible, and it goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 to 4.1 seconds, depending on the model (based on the manufacturer's figures).

Fast on the Road, Quick to Recharge

As mentioned, all models feature 800-volt technology on board as standard, which enables fast charging at the quick-charging station. The base model draws a peak power of 210 kW, where the two more expensive models are capable of hitting 280 kW. Of course, those figures correspond with optimum charging conditions.

The manufacturer promises this, though: from 10 to 80 percent, all variants are ready to continue their journey in around 20 minutes. If you were to charge at home via a wallbox or at a normal charging station, you can draw up to 11 kW of juice. Unfortunately, there is no way to upgrade to 22 kW. We were also unable to test out how well charging works in real life during our short review duration.

The cockpit of the Xpeng G6 is pleasantly simple. / © Hayo Lücke / nextpit

Thankfully, we were able to take a closer look at the driving characteristics. To do so, we drove around two hours north of Munich in the performance version of the Xpeng G6. This route took us through both highway and country roads while zipping around in the city. The electric car consumed an average of just under 18 kWh per 100 kilometers. With an unladen weight of around 2,100 kilos, this is a solid figure and pretty close to the 17.5 kWh / 100 km specified by the manufacturer.

Although the Performance version has an output of 476 hp, acceleration from a standstill and from 50 to 120 km/h is rather moderate and sports-like without feeling overly aggressive.

Of course, you will feel yourself pushed into the seats when accelerating, but there is no typical “punch” as we know from some electric cars. We think that's a good thing! Not everyone likes such wild acceleration. For us, one thing is certain: the manufacturer has clearly focused on comfort. Incidentally, gears in the Xpeng G6 are engaged via a lever behind the steering wheel.

1-pedal Driving is not Possible

A total of six driving modes are available for the driver. In addition to four standard modes, there are also two special modes, such as driving in mud. You can set the steering to three levels and the battery regeneration to four. However, no matter which level you choose, we think it is rather gentle.

There is also a so-called x-pedal mode. This slows the car down more as soon as you take your foot off the accelerator. However, comfortable one-pedal driving is not possible in the Xpeng G6. What a shame!

What we really liked, however, was the extremely pleasant tuned suspension with its adaptive dampers. Together with the smooth steering, the car proved to be a comfortable drive. Thanks to the panoramic glass roof fitted as standard, the interior is also nice and bright.

Many drivers will certainly welcome the fact that Xpeng dispensed with additional buttons in the center console. Others might have wished for one or two more buttons for quick operation of individual functions, such as driving modes or the battery regeneration level.

High-Quality Interior in the Xpeng G6

The fact that you are sitting in a high-quality SUV coupé is immediately apparent when you peek into the Xpeng G6. This is not necessarily attributed to the workmanship, which could be a tad more refined. Rather, it is the frameless doors that can be opened at the touch of a button that convey a dose of sportiness. However, the doors have the disadvantage that wind noise becomes noticeable at higher speeds, at least when no music is playing.

The multifunction steering wheel is somewhat thicker yet intuitive to operate. The touchscreen is highly legible, even if it is not tilted towards the driver. It offers many setting options, which can even be adapted to personal preferences via shortcuts, similar to a smartphone. We would have liked to be able to adjust the air vents manually. Almost like everything else, this is only possible via the 15-inch display in the middle.

It has a premium feel, but whether this is always practical remains to be seen. All important information for the driver is shown on a second display behind the steering wheel. The lack of a heads-up display is a missed opportunity here.

Plenty of Space, Especially for the Back Passengers

However, no question remains unanswered when it comes to the space offered by the Xpeng G6. There is plenty of space not only in front, but also in the rear. Thanks to the long wheelbase of 2.89 meters, passengers in the rear also have plenty of room for their heads and legs. Even longer journeys should not be a problem. Well done, Xpeng!

Plenty of space is guaranteed in the interior of the Xpeng G6. / © Hayo Lücke / nextpit

And yet, there is one small limitation: the view to the rear. Due to the small rear window and the wide C-pillar, it's a little poor. Fortunately, Xpeng also created decent solutions here. For instance, it boasts parking sensors and cameras that deliver high-resolution images on the center screen in the middle when reversing.

What about the trunk? All three variants offer 571 liters of cargo space as standard. This places the Xpeng G6 in roughly the same league as the Skoda Enyaq Coupé RS. If the rear seats are folded down, the volume increases to 1,374 liters. There is no frunk under the hood, but there is a compartment under the trunk floor. If you so desire, you can also tow a trailer. The towing capacity for all Xpeng G6 models is 1,500 kilograms.

Xpeng G6 Price: Inexpensive Compared to what You Get

As mentioned, there are currently three variants of the Xpeng G6 to choose from. If you opt for the basic version with a smaller battery, you will have to fork out €43,600 (around $47,960). With a larger battery, the price increases to €47,600 (approximately $52,360). And if you want the all-wheel drive model, the price stands at €51,600 (about $56,760). It really is very affordable when you consider how much equipment is on board as standard.

However, an electrically folding and unfolding trailer coupling will set you back another €1,160 (around $1,275). There are five color choices to pick from, with only white coming at no extra cost. Standard equipment across the range includes 20-inch rims with a sleek 10-spoke design.

Do note that Xpeng does not sell any of its vehicles in the US, and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon—especially with the steep tariffs currently in place.

Xpeng G6: A Great Tesla Alternative

Of course, you can wish that a new electric car from China would be available in this country at a bargain price point. Unfortunately, this is rarely the case. Among other things, high customs duties throw a spanner in the works. In the case of the Xpeng G6, the extensive standard equipment is what attracts customers, so you should always take that into consideration.

Anyone who opts for the car can look forward to an electric car that not only has plenty of power under the hood, but also a modern interior and impressive standard equipment. For instance, not too many cars have heated front and rear seats and ventilated front seats at this price point. Xpeng still needs to make a few improvements to the voice control, but that shouldn't be a problem with upcoming software updates.

Also read: Volvo EX40 review

Of course, there are a few small negative points here and there, but ultimately this SUV coupé is extremely fun to drive. Thanks to the 800-volt technology, fast charging at quick-charging stations is guaranteed. There is also plenty of space to carry all your equipment and gear on long road trips. If you like crossover SUVs with a coupé look, we highly recommend a test drive.

For us, this electric car is, among other things, a more stylish alternative to the Tesla Model Y. And it also has enough going for it to challenge comparable models from the Volkswagen Group.

Xpeng G6: A crossover SUV as it should be. / © Hayo Lücke / nextpit

You Should also Know this about Xpeng

Oh yes, Xpeng is not only convinced of its success, it aims to be the number one Chinese brand overseas. Do note that Volkswagen has a stake in this matter as two years ago, the Wolfsburg-based company acquired a stake of just under 5 percent in the Chinese company to develop cars for the Chinese market.

These cars are based on the CEA platform and require significantly fewer control units. VW expects to make considerable savings from this investment.

By the end of last year, Xpeng delivered 590,000 vehicles worldwide, with 190,000 cars in 2024 alone and 50,000 of which were in Europe. The number of dealerships in Germany is set to grow from 24 at the end of last year to around 60 by the end of 2025.

By the end of 2026, it should be possible to view, test drive, and purchase Xpeng models at around 120 locations in Germany. Incidentally, the Chinese are not relying on exclusive partnerships, but on multi-brand dealers to achieve its goals.