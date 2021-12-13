More power for the same size: Xiaomi promises better batteries for 2022

Xiaomi already promises us better batteries for the year 2022. With identical dimensions, the new batteries of the smartphone giant are supposed to offer 10% more capacity.

TL;DR

Higher silicon content ensures greater density of the batteries.

Smartphones will offer up to 100 minutes more battery life with new technology.

Expect the batteries to be available in the second half of 2022.

Fortunately, the days when Chinese smartphone manufacturers were mere copycats are long gone. This is especially true for Xiaomi, which always comes up with exciting new ideas. The same goes for battery technologies. Just a reminder: In recent months, Xiaomi told us that you can fully charge a smartphone in just eight minutes - and that you can now even charge remotely through the air.

Now, the company is announcing another innovation in battery technology, which should be ready as early as next year!

New Xiaomi batteries offer 10% more capacity for the same size

Via Chinese platform Weibo, Xiaomi announced that we can expect the new batteries as early as the second half of 2022, which is just around the corner. According to Xiaomi, the new high-silicon battery technology has three times more silicon content on the negative electrodes than what we know from current lithium-ion batteries.

Xiaomi is working very diligently on battery improvements / © YouTube

Also, with improved design and shrinking of the control circuits, Xiaomi manages to make the new batteries more space efficient: Or to put it more simply, a battery will be able to offer ten percent more capacity for the identical size. So if there is room for a 5000 mAh battery in a mobile phone today, a Xiaomi battery of exactly the same size will offer us 5500 mAh capacity in the future. The manufacturer promises up to 100 minutes more battery life.

In addition, a new chip will ensure that the new batteries behave more intelligently. Thus, they can adjust their own temperature at higher ambient temperatures and do not charge completely overnight. This is to ensure that the batteries are more durable.

In the second half of 2022, we can expect Xiaomi to start mass production of the new batteries. So it is quite realistic that we will still see these new batteries in use in 2022, for example, in the Xiaomi 13 series. Currently, we are waiting for the manufacturer to present the Xiaomi 12 - but we can already see new technologies on the horizon.