Competition to the Galaxy Z Fold 4: Xiaomi Mi Fold 2 thinnest foldable to date

Xiaomi counters just one day after the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 . The Xiaomi Mi Fold 2 that was unveiled today is much thinner, comes with a more powerful camera on paper, and can be folded in the middle just like that. We introduce you to the new foldable and clarify whether fans of the Z Fold 4 should wait with the purchase.

TL;DR

Xiaomi Mi Fold 2 unveiled via live stream for the Chinese market.

Foldable like the Galaxy Z Fold 4—but significantly thinner at 5.4 millimeters (Z Fold 4 measures 6.3 in thickness).

Mi Fold 2 likely to remain China-exclusive.

In a live stream, Xiaomi unveiled some new products for the Chinese market. In addition to a humanoid robot, there was the Xiaomi Mi Fold 2 on display, a new foldable in the Z Fold 4 format. In case you missed it, Xiaomi's unveiling came barely a day after Samsung gave its foldable series an update.

The Xiaomi Mi Fold 2 cover photo / © Xiaomi.

Like the Z Fold 4, the Foldable comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The new smartphones also have 12 gigabytes of RAM in combination with 256, 512 or even 1,000 gigabytes, aka 1 terabyte, of storage in common. However, Xiaomi seems to go one better in terms of quick charging, the camera, the display and the casing.

Xiaomi's Mi Fold 2 beats the Z Fold 4 here

The successor to the Xiaomi Mi Fold, which never appeared outside of China, is a bit thinner at 5.3 than the Z Fold 4, which measures 6.3 millimeters at its thinnest point. The camera's performance is similar on paper with a 50-megapixel main sensor including image stabilization and a fast f/1.8 lens, but Xiaomi collaborates with Leica. We will find out how good the image quality is in comparison in the future.

The Mi Fold 2 looks classy and high-quality. / © Xiaomi

Xiaomi's foldable display is a bit bigger at 8.02 inches, and the new foldable is on par with the Huawei Mate Xs 2 in terms of quick charging. The 4,500 milliampere-hour battery can be recharged with 67 watts. Xiaomi does not yet reveal how fast the whole thing works.

Xiaomi's Mi Fold 2 is particularly thin. / © Xiaomi

It is also unconfirmed whether the Xiaomi Mi Fold 2 will be released outside of China. However, it is quite unlikely, since Xiaomi has also kept the launch of the predecessor exclusive to the Chinese market. There, the smartphone starts at 8,999 yuan, which is the equivalent of just under $1,400. A final comparison: Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts for $1,799 in the US.

