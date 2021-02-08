Xiaomi Mi 11 launched in Europe: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi, earlier today, officially announced the Mi 11 for Europe via an online-only, live-streamed event. The manufacturer basically confirmed all the details that you and I already know from the launch event in China a month ago where the Mi 11 was launched first.

Almost one and a half months after the Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 in China, the Chinese electronics giant has finally launched the flagship smartphone in Europe. The phone - the first to be launched here with the new Snapdragon 888 SoC also features 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The high processing power also ensures that the 6.81-inch AMOLED DotDisplay can not only display a resolution of WQHD+ and a 10-bit colour depth but also offers a refresh rate of 120 hertz. Mobile gamers shall appreciate the high touch sampling rate of 480Hz.

Triple camera without a telephoto lens

The SD 888 offers an integrated 5G modem and an updated Image Signaling Processor, which supports the new camera features of the Mi 11. On the back, this comes with a triple camera with the primary camera using a 109MP sensor. Similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Xiaomi uses Nona pixel binning to ensure that nine pixels are combined into one. The main camera is supported by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a telephoto macro camera with fixed focus and 5 megapixels. The 20 MP selfie camera is embedded in a punch hole notch.

Probably smells good too: the Xiaomi Mi 11 ... Kidding, you can also use it as a mic. / © Xiaomi

As Xiaomi revealed to us in the preliminary interview, this year the manufacturer puts a lot of emphasis on the post-processing of the files. So, for both photos and videos, there is an improved night mode with all three cameras on the back, the AI Eraser 2.0 to remove objects from images and quite a few photo filters and movie effects.

Fingerprint sensor with heart rate monitor

The Mi 11 is powered by a 4,600 mAh battery that you can quickly recharge with 55 watts of power. Alternatively, the Mi 11 shines with fast wireless charging that works at 50 watts and a reverse charging feature that provides fresh juice to other devices at 10 watts.

If we go into a little more detail, the fingerprint sensor of the Xiaomi Mi 11 is particularly exciting. Because this is not only located under the display, it will also be able to measure the pulse of the user in the future after a software update. When exactly the update will come, Xiaomi could not tell us yet.

Xiaomi also gives the new phone a dual Bluetooth mode! / © Xiaomi

The Mi 11 is also the first phone to run MIUI 12.5, which will finally offer uninstallable system apps. So, you can simply delete the Xiaomi bloatware criticized by many from the device. However, the update will be available only in the second quarter of 2021 for the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro and Mi 11 devices.

Price, availability and charger

You can pre-order the Xiaomi Mi 11 from February 25 and pay at least €799.90 for the 128 gigabyte storage variant. If you want 256 gigabytes of internal storage instead, you'll pay another 100 euros, for a total of 899.90 euros. Xiaomi includes a 2-year manufacturer's warranty on every Mi 11 and provides a one-time replacement of the front panel made of Gorilla Glass Victus in case of display damage during the first months.

Spec sheet Here you can see the specs of the Mi 11 at a glance Feature Mi 11 Display 6.81 inch / 120 Hz / WQHD+ / HDR10+ / Gorilla Glass Victus SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with Adreno 660 Memory 8 GB LPDDR5 / 128 or 256 GB UFS 3.1 / no micro SD slot Main camera 108 MP f/1.9 / 1/1.33" Ultra wide-angle 13 MP / f/2.4 / 123° field of view / 1/3.06" Macro 5MP / f/2.4 / 1/5.0" / Fixed focus Selfie camera 20MP / 27mm / 1/3.4" Video maximum 8K at 30 frames per second Connectivity 5G / WiFi 6 / Bluetooth 5.2 / NFC / Infrared Battery 4,600 mAh / 55-watt fast charge / 50 watts wireless / 10 watts reverse Colours Midnight Grey / Horizon Blue Price 799,90€ / 899,90€

While Chinese customers can choose between one of two variants with and without a charger, the Mi 11 always comes with a cable and plug over here. This allows you to use the 55-watt fast charging directly. You only have to decide between the storage variants and the colors Midnight Grey and Horizon Blue. The interesting version with a leather back, which is available in China, will not be available here.