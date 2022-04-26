Cheap Dyson alternative: Xiaomi presents blade-less fan

With the Mijia Smart Leafless Purification Fan , Xiaomi has introduced a combination of air purifier and fan for the Chinese market. The device with the unnecessarily long name works without blades and looks very reminiscent of the competition from Dyson.

The Mijia Smart Leafless Purification Fan has been released in China for an early-bird price of the equivalent of about $200.

After this pre-order phase, the device will be offered for the equivalent of about just under $250.

The air purifier also eliminates pollen.

Xiaomi is also increasingly serving the smart home market. If you have seen our overview of the best air purifiers, you will certainly have come across the Xiaomi devices in our top recommendations there. We already know the fans from Xiaomi, but the Chinese manufacturer ventured into new territory with the "Mijia Smart Leafless Purification Fan". The smart home device with the bulky name works without blades and combines a fan with an air purifier.

Does the Mijia Smart Leafless Purification Fan also remind you a bit of a Dyson product? / © Xiaomi

Dyson competition at a small price?

If the design looks familiar to you, it might be because the smart home pros from Dyson also offer such a fan-air purifier combo with a similar look. The Dyson product also works without a rotor, but it costs considerably more than the Xiaomi product from China at just under 500 dollars.

Technically, however, Xiaomi seems to have as much going for it as the high-priced competitor. According to the manufacturer, the fan is able to filter 80-90 mm particles with an efficiency of up to 99.96%. This makes the fan interesting for the allergy sufferers among you.

Thanks to the antibacterial and antiviral coating of the filters, bacteria and viruses get a kicking. An air duct structure with a 10-meter wide-area circulation, a maximum wind speed of 15.5 m/s and a maximum air volume of 1700 m³/s is also mentioned. Thanks to corresponding sensors, you can also keep an eye on the condition and temperature of the air via Xiaomi's Home app.

Availability of the Mijia Smart Leafless Purification Fan

Fortunately, more and more smart home products from the company are making it to Western territories. Unfortunately, we can't offer you any information about a local release for this fan yet. Of course, there are also no western prices known yet. In China, however, the air purifier-fan combination can currently be pre-ordered there for about $200. Later, the device will cost the equivalent of about $250.

We'll spare ourselves the speculation about a US price and ask: Would such a device be exciting for you if it is offered by Xiaomi here? Or are cheaper air purifiers without an explicit fan function enough for you?