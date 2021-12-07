Whoops! Galaxy S21 FE official images leak

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be released in January - we are quite sure about that. However, we can already see what it will look like. Because a Samsung site has made a blooper and thus the smartphone has already been shown in official pictures.

TL;DR

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch expected for January.

A Samsung support site in the UAE accidentally put a page online with the upcoming smartphone.

Design largely resembles that of the Galaxy S21.

We've been talking about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for quite some time now. We initially expected it back in the summer when Samsung foldables were also unveiled. However, the chip crisis ensured that it has not yet been presented, and the launch was even considered to be canceled altogether for a while. In the meantime, we hope for a presentation in January 2022 - and Samsung now did us a favor and officially confirmed the design of the S21 FE.

Galaxy S21 FE: This is what it looks like

As Gizchina reports, Samsung has, in fact, slipped up a little. More precisely, it is the Samsung support site of the United Arab Emirates. There, the following picture of the Galaxy S21 FE was live for a short time:

Suddenly, the S21 FE was online in all its glory / © Samsung / Gizchina

In the meantime, the image has disappeared again for now, but the smartphone is of course now making the rounds on the web anyway. We see a smartphone that looks almost like the Galaxy S21 (review). We recognize the triple-cam in a vertical arrangement and the more pronounced chin on the front compared to the other sides.

Of course, Samsung keeps the design language for the S21 FE / © Samsung / Gizchina

So, at least visually, we now know what we're up against. If the rumored schedule is right and the S21 FE does indeed come out next January, we're now just weeks away from launch. And yes, shortly after that, we're already looking at the Galaxy S22 with the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra alongside it.

So you can still decide, which handset from the Koreans will be yours in the future. Until then, you can also take a look at the current best Samsung smartphones - and tell us in the comments whether you are looking forward to the Galaxy S21 FE, or whether it is released too late for you.