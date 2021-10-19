WhatsApp will stop working on these old phones in 2021

From time to time, WhatsApp updates the minimum system requirements of its messaging app which will obviously result in the app no longer being compatible with selected smartphone configurations. The latest "supported devices list" will go into effect on November 1, 2021, where there are some notable changes for Android-powered smartphones.

Facebook announced on WhatsApp's support pages that the instant messaging app will no longer be compatible with Android smartphones that are powered by Android 4.0.4 or earlier. The company recommends transferring the account of the affected devices to a smartphone that runs on a more current version of the mobile operating system or at the very least, make a backup of your conversations.

Beginning November 1, 2021, onwards, WhatsApp will only work on smartphones that run on the following mobile operating system versions:

Android 4.1 (or higher).

iOS 10 (or higher).

KaiOS 2.5.0 (or higher).

This means the following Android models that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp:

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L7

Motorola Atrix 2

Motorola Droid 4

Motorola Razr V

Samsung Galaxy S Duos

Samsung Galaxy Y Plus

Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia neo L

Update your mobile operating system to keep using WhatsApp

If your smartphone runs on Android version 4.0.4 or earlier, it's important to check if whether there is a system update for your device or not. The following steps will vary by the manufacturer, but is generally similar as shown below:

Launch the Settings app. Go to the System menu. Choose Advanced. Select System Updates. Tap the button Check and install available updates (if any).

As for iOS, just follow these steps:

Launch the Settings app. Open the General option. Select the Software Update option. Tap the Download and Install button.

WhatsApp stopped working on Windows Phone in January 2020 / © NextPit

Previous changes to WhatsApp's compatibility list

Previous versions of systems stopped working with WhatsApp on the following dates:

Android

Android 4.0.3 (Ice Cream Sandwich) - February 2021

Android 2.3.7 (Gingerbread) - February 2020

Android 2.2 (Froyo) - January 2017

iOS

iOS 9 - March 2021

iOS 8 - February 2020

iOS 6 - January 2017

Windows Phone

Windows 10 Mobile - January 2020

Windows Phone 8 - January 2018

Windows Phone 7.1 - January 2017

Other Systems