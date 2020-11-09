Vivo’s Origin OS will be unveiled on November 18, company confirms

Chinese smartphones and devices major Vivo has come a long way from its humble beginnings and is now among the world’s top smartphone makers. The company also recently announced its entry into Europe with the launch of the Vivo X51 ( Review ). As the brand enters more mature markets, one of the areas where they seem to be concentrating is on improving the overall software experience. And that is where Vivo’s new Origin OS comes into the picture.

Per fresh reports, Vivo plans to announce a major overhaul to its existing Android skin - FuntouchOS. In fact, as early as next week, we could see the company phase out the FuntouchOS brand in favour of a new software called Origin OS.

In China, the company’s official social media handles have been talking about the arrival of Origin OS for a while now. They recently confirmed that Vivo will hold a live-streamed event on November 18, where the company will unveil OriginOS. The event is part of Vivo’s larger Vivo Developers Conference (VDC) event.

The launch invite for Origin OS / © Vivo

Very little is known about OriginOS at this time - but we expect it to incorporate major design changed when compared to the company’s existing FunTouchOS. There has also been talks about OriginOS giving users the ability to switch to a stock version of Android on the fly. This, however, needs to be taken with the traditional pinch of salt.

Nevertheless, with just about a week or so left for the launch event, we don’t need to wait too much to learn about Origin OS.