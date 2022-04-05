Now in a new frame shape: VanMoof presents the A5 and S5 e-bikes

The innovative e-bikes from VanMoof were previously only available in a frame shape that would have been called a "man's bike" in my childhood. If you like to wear skirts or don't want to swing your leg over the rear wheel every time you get on, you can now choose a new frame shape from VanMoof for the first time with the A5. Along with the S5, the manufacturer unveiled new e-bikes on April 5.

VanMoof introduces new e-bike generation and launches S5 and A5.

The S5 features a classic VanMoof shape, while the A5 offers a lowered entry frame.

With quieter motor, air sensor and familiar VanMoof features like anti-theft protection.

That VanMoof will introduce new e-bikes in 2022 was already announced by the manufacturer last year. However, while in October there was only the powerful VanMoof V to see, the manufacturer showed today the models S5 and A5. The latest generation of VanMoof bikes has thus received an addition that could be very pleasing for many e-bike fans.

That's because the A5 is the first VanMoof model to feature a lowered entry frame. So when you get on, you don't always have to swing one leg over the rear wheel to get on the saddle. For wearing skirts or for health reasons, this frame shape is much more suitable. At the same time, the A5 replaces the VanMoof X3, making it suitable for shorter people with heights between 1.55 meters and 2 meters.

Quieter motor, air sensor and VanMoof comfort features

In addition to the announcement of the new frame shape, there is also a new e-motor, which according to the manufacturer should be even quieter. This now has a torque sensor, so it reacts dynamically to your riding. As a big change, VanMoof drops the matrix display in the frame and instead integrates two light rings in the handlebars that look a bit like turn signals. You can also integrate your smartphone in the center of the handlebars for this purpose.

The handlebars now have light rings, which means you don't have to look down as much when riding. / © VanMoof

In addition, VanMoof has changed its electronic gear shifting, which now allows three steps instead of four. The anti-theft device called "Kick-Lock" also unlocks automatically when you approach the e-bike. Another nice innovation before we get to the prices: the fourth VanMoof generation, which is numbered with a five, offers an air sensor. Via app you can see if your route might be too close to streets full of smog.

For both new VanMoof models you will have to pay $2.998. A proud price, which is still almost $550 above that of the predecessor series. If you still fall in love with the new e-bikes, you can expect them to go on sale in July. However, I doubt that the bikes will be available for immediate delivery.

How do you like the new VanMoofs? And did you guess why there was no VanMoof S4? Let me know in the comments!