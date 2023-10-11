Save Big on Top USB-C Accessories for iPhone 15 Series

This year, Apple has switched to the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. More than the faster data transfer added by the new interface, it also expands the compatibility with more accessories. In this guide, nextpit the best USB-C accessories you can pair with the new iPhone 15.

Some of the items we've narrowed down are discounted for Prime members during the October Prime Day event. Likewise, you will see most of them discounted from time to time after Amazon's 2-day flash sale.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case

With the introduction of the iPhone 15 featuring USB-C, Apple also unveiled a new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 (review). The primary distinctions between these new Apple in-ears and the Lightning version are the support for the Vision Pro headset and the USB-C connector on the charging case.

As for the new port, it means you can refill the AirPods Pro 2's juice using an iPhone 15 and any USB-C cable. A quick charge can actually bring several hours of playback time, which is an added convenience in some instances when you're away from a power outlet.

For Amazon Prime members, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case is now on sale for $189 and is $10 lower compared to the usual discounted price we've seen before.

Backbone One Controller for iPhone 15 Series

Apple's iPhones have always been great for mobile gaming, which is further enhanced on the new iPhone 15 (review) and iPhone 15 Pro, thanks to the Apple A16 Bionic and A17 Pro chipsets that power these devices, respectively.

And if you plan to turn your iPhone into a gaming rig, the best way is to have a gaming controller. The good thing is that the popular One gaming controller of Backbone with USB-C should now work with the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

Backbone's One Gaming Controller for Apple iPhone 15 has a USB-C connector, USB-C port, and 3.5 mm audio jack. / © Backbone

There are plenty of good reasons why the Backbone One controller is preferred, and among these are the PlayStation-like button design and layout, as well as an extra port for charging and a 3.5 mm analog jack to connect headphones. During Prime Day on Amazon, this can be had for $69, which is 30% off from its original listing.

Best external storage when recording ProRes 4K with iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (review) come with ProRes 4K recording with up to 60 fps that amateurs or professional videographers can take advantage of. To enable the max frame rate at 60 fps, it is required that you plug in external storage while using a USB 3 cable. That is where the Crucial X90 Pro is practical.

For starters, the Crucial X90 Pro is one of the best external storage solutions for recording ProRes video on the iPhone 15 Pro and has a speedy 1050 MB per second transfer rate. It is compact and slim that you can just hold together with the iPhone when recording. Plus, its dust and water resistance mean you won't need to worry when you're shooting in the rain.

Amazon has the 1 TB option of storage regularly discounted at $69 from $89, while the 2 TB is currently available at a record-low of $109, translating to a bigger saving of $50 (31% off). Either option gets you a sturdy USB 3.2 cable as well.

Anker Nano Power Bank for iPhone 15

Anker always makes great iPhone accessories, including power banks like the Nano that has gone USB-C too for the iPhone 15. The portable power bank has 5000 mAh battery capacity, enough to juice up a regular iPhone 15 about 70 to 80% of its battery.

When it comes to design, it has a foldable USB-C connector that you can flick out and easily connect to the bottom of the iPhone during charging. Its compact size also allows it to be stowed in pockets, and it's comparable to a cigarette lighter.

Amazon Prime Day has slashed its price down to $20 from $30, that's a fantastic 31% reduction. Currently, the discount is open for Prime members, and it is unclear how much it will cost after the promotion.

What other USB-C accessories would you like to be added to the list? Tell us your best suggestions in the comments.