Hot topics

Android 101: What Do the Status and Notification Icons on Your Phone Mean

7 min read 7 min No comments 0
nextpit Google Pixel 8 Front Camera
© nextpit
Rahul Srinivas
Rahul Srinivas Senior Editor

Are you wondering what the glyph icons are on the notification or status bar of your Android smartphone and why they are there? You're not alone! nextpit shares the different statuses and notification icons on Android and what their meanings are.

Icons appearing on the status or notification bar on your phone can differ for each brand or the Android version it runs on while those devices on stock Android would likely share the same icon designs. Regardless of how they look, though, the meaning and functions are likely the same.

Keep in mind that the location of these icons may also vary between manufacturers. Some symbols for services and features may appear on the status bar while others are on the notification bar.

Status bar vs. Notification Bar vs. Quick Settings

Before diving into those glyph icons, it is appropriate to know the difference between the status bar and notifications bar on your Android system since those icons will be shown and grouped depending on their type.

Android's notification bar and status bar difference
The location of the notification bar and status bar on your Android device. / © nextpit

Status Bar

The status bar and the notification bar differ in their position. The status bar is located at the top-right of the display. This is where you will see the current time, battery status, and connections. See the usual list of status icons you can find on the status bar:

Common symbols and icons on the Android status bar

Icon Meaning
Battery Shows battery level or percentage and charging status
Airplane Mode Indicates airplane mode is enabled
Wi-Fi Shows Wi-Fi connection status
Bluetooth Indicates Bluetooth connection status
Mobile Data (5G, 4G, LTE, H+, 3G) Shows mobile data connection status
Modes or profile Indicates which mode or profile is active
Location or GPS Shows location services are enabled
Battery saver Battery saver icon
Rotation Lock Indicates screen rotation is locked
VPN Shows VPN connection status
Screen Cast Indicates screen casting is active
Alarm Shows active alarms
Headset Indicates a headset is connected
Hotspot Indicates mobile hotspot is active
Data Saver Shows Data Saver mode is active
System Update Indicates a system or security update is available
Airplane Mode Indicates airplane mode is enabled

Notification Bar

Meanwhile, the Notification bar is located on the upper left side, where you'll find app icons to alert you to new messages, updates to the Play Store, current tracks being played, and other notifications. 

Common icons appearing on the notification bar

Icon Meaning
Clock Current time
Apps App-specific icons (e.g. Facebook, Google)
Email Envelope icon or custom email app icon
Messages Chat bubble icon
Calls Missed calls, diverted, etc.
DND Do Not Disturb icon
Voicemail Tape reel icon
Calendar Calendar page icon
Media Controls Playback controls (e.g. play, pause, skip)
Navigation Turn-by-turn directions and location pin icon
Weather Cloud, sun, or weather-specic icon
App Downloads Download arrow or app icon
Software Installation Software update status
Screenshots Camera shutting or photo icon
File Transfers Up/down arrows showing transfer status
Screen recorder Recorder icon
Crisis Alerts Shows emergency alerts are enabled

The notification bar also contains notifications, which you can open with a swipe-down gesture. This gesture reveals a lot of information–examples of which include recent screenshots, a WhatsApp message, Facebook notifications, and email alerts. For multiple notifications, the number of icons appearing is limited to 3 to 4 and will show the latest.

Quick Settings Panel

Another set of important things you can access from this swipe-down gesture is the quick settings panel. From here, you can quickly turn on/off features or controls without having to go to the settings menu.

From here, you can enable and disable Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other connections, turn on/off the hotspot, toggle the auto-rotate option, and switch on the flashlight, among others. If you press and hold down an icon, you will enter the settings for this function. If enabled, most of these toggle icons will appear on the status bar.

  • Connectivity toggles
  • Tool shortcuts
  • Modes
  • Brightness slider
  • Profiles
  • SIM manager
  • Controllers

Most manufacturers also customize the quick settings themselves. Therefore, there are always several options here. Fortunately, the selection can be personalized to your tastes and habits, so you always have access to the most essential settings for you.

Quick settings panel on stock Android 14
This is how the quick settings panel looks like on a stock Android device (Google Pixel 8) © nextpit
Quick settings and notification center
Quick settings and notification center on stock Android 14 © nextpit

Also, you can always disable annoying or uninteresting notifications just by long-pressing an alert. This will open a small menu where you can choose how you want to be notified by the app.

Most common notification and status icons by manufacturers

Let's dive into the most commonly used notification and status icons you'll encounter on your smartphone. We've covered major smartphone brands and their custom Android skins. While these customizations don't drastically alter the icons' appearance or behavior, they can include unique features exclusive to your software.

Samsung (One UI)

Samsung's user manual includes a list of symbols that are usually displayed on the notification and status bars on Galaxy smartphones and tablets. You can find unique additions to these symbols such as for S Pen usage status and Samsung DeX. Check the image below to see the most important ones.

Samsung's One UI status icons and symbols
Different status icons and their meanings in Samsung's One UI © Samsung
Here's how a few of those icons are presented on the status bar, notification bar, and quick settings panel on a One UI.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's One UI home screen screenshot showing the notification and status bar
One UI's home screen showing the notification and status bars © nextpit
Samsung's One UI quick settings panel
Quick settings panel on the Samsung Galaxy One UI © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 showing notifications panel
One UI notifications panel on a Samsung Galaxy © nextpit

Xiaomi/ Redmi/ Poco

Here are the most commonly used status icons on Xiaomi smartphones. These icons will be seen on almost all devices from the company that runs HyperOS (how to customize). This includes sub-brands like Poco and Redmi.

Xiaomi notification icons
Different status symbols and icons on Xiaomi devices © Xiaomi

HyperOS also uses a custom Android skin, so you will see that these icons look differently from other skinned Android user interfaces. 

Xiaomi's HyperOS home screen
Home screen of Xiaomi's HyperOS © nextpit
Xiaomi's HyperOS quick settings interface
HyperOS' quick settings panel with different controls and shortcuts © nextpit
HyperOS' notifications panel
Notifications panel on a HyperOS © nextpit

OnePlus / Oppo

These are the icons you will encounter while using OnePlus or Oppo smartphones that run the company's own Android skin operating system – ColorOS.

OnePlus notification icons
The different status and notification icons on OnePlus devices © OnePlus

Huawei / Honor (HarmonyOS, EMUI, and MagicUI)

Honor might have separated from Huawei, but many of the statuses and notifications on Honor devices that run MagicUI are inspired by Huawei's HarmonyOS.

Different status icons and their meaning on Huawei Android devices
Huawei notification icons © Huawei

Motorola (Stock Android)

As for Motorola devices, they run on a custom Android, but the overall look of the icons is similar or doesn't differ from the pure Android OS. At the same time, there are a few touches on how the glyph icons on their status bar appear.

Motorola status icons on their Android devices
The different status icons on Motorola Android devices © Motorola

Stock Android (Google, HMD, Sony, HMD, and Asus)

If you happen to be an Android purist who prefers the stock Android experience, chances are high that you would own either a Google Pixel smartphone or one of the many devices that offer the stock Android experience. These brands that offer stock Android experience include HMD, Sony, and Asus. 

Some of the icons that you will encounter on stock Android are listed in the image below. While these icons are from Android 11, most of these have remained unchanged on the latest version of Android.

Android 11 notification icons
Different status and notification icons on Android © Google

In case the icon that you are looking for isn't listed above, Google has a comprehensive list of icons that are part of Android 11 on its Fonts portal. This page lists all the icons that you will encounter on your Android phone. It is divided into multiple sections, some of which are listed below. 

Since then, these icons haven't vastly changed even in the latest Android 15, which you can check from the below screenshots.

Google Pixel 8 home screen
Main home screen on the Google Pixel 8 © nextpit
Google Pixel 8 showing quick settings panel
Different toggles and shortcuts on the quick settings panel on Google Pixel 8 © nextpit
Google Pixel 8 notifications panel
Notifications panel on the Google Pixel 8 © nextpit

Have you ever seen a notification or an icon that you just can't figure out the meaning of? Describe it in the comments, and let us know what type of phone you have!

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
Go to comment (0)
Rahul Srinivas

Rahul Srinivas
Senior Editor

Among the most experienced tech journalists from India, Rahul has spent the better part of the past decade writing and experiencing technology. In his decade-long career, Rahul has contributed to several Indian and International publications, including Mobilegeeks, Onlygizmos, iPhoneHacks, and The Inquisitr. Before joining NextPit, he held the position of Senior Editor at MySmartPrice - one of India's largest product research platforms.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing