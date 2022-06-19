Harley-Davidson's Serial 1 launches Switch/Mtn e-bike with proper suspension

The new Switch/Mtn may still not answer the question why Harley-Davidson's sub-brand Serial 1 was not able to equip its recently launched Bash/Mtn e-bike with proper suspension – despite marketing it as a "mountain bike". But hey, the even more expensive Switch/Mtn features an adjustable suspension fork this time.

Aside from the different color finishes, the Switch/Mtn e-bike comes with the same frame made of hydroformed aluminum as the Bash/Mtn. Serial 1 has also retained the 529Wh battery that is rated with a range of up to 153 km (95 miles) on a single charge. Moreover, the Brose S Mag motor produces 90 Nm of torque (66 ft. lb) and can provide maximum assistance speed of up to 32 kph (20 mph).

There is also a USB-C port where users can plug in their smartphone to charge while on the mountain road. Additionally, the Serial App provides turn-by-turn navigation, a virtual garage, and ride histories among the nifty functions offered to all of Serial 1's Mtn models.

Serial 1 Switch-Mtn in green color / © Serial 1

Difference of Serial 1 Switch/Mtn and Bash/Mtn

In terms of off-road capabilities, the fixed fork on the Serial Bash is replaced by a Suntour Zeron35 Boost Air suspension. This is then paired with an adjustable TranzX dropper seat post which was also absent on the other variant. The company has also managed to utilize an Sram Sx Eagle transmission along with a 11-speed cassette (11-50 T) making the Switch more suitable for challenging terrains.

Lastly, both the Switch and Bash get Michelin's E-wild tires on a 27.5-inch alloy rim with stainless steel. In addition, there are also hydraulic four-piston brakes made by TRP present at the front and rear wheels.

Pricing and availability of Serial 1 Switch/Mtn

The Serial 1 Switch/Mtn retails for $4499, which is $500 more compared to the Bash/Mtn. It is already available from the company's website and Live Wire dealerships. As for the availability, Serial 1 didn't mention when exactly the bike is coming to Europe. But they already mentioned that half of the manufactured units of the Bash will be sold in other countries as well. We expect to see a similar ratio for the Switch/Mtn.

For the difference of $500 in price, do you think the adjustable suspension will be worth it on the Switch/Mtn? Hit us up in the comment section.