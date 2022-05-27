Harley-Davidson's Serial 1 Bash/Mtn is a no-frills mountain e-bike

Serial 1, Harley-Davidson's e-bike brand, is launching the Bash/Mtn. Oddly enough, the new class 1 e-bike comes with no suspension in either front or rear end and lacks drivetrain options despite the company claiming it is a mountain bike. The missing mechanical components make it easier to maintain, says the company.

TL;DR

Serial 1 introduced the Bash/Mtn mountain e-bike

Bash/Mtn features an aluminum frame with no suspension

The e-bike will be available in limited quantity for $3,999

The premium e-bike is made from a hydroformed aluminum frame and fork connected to the alloy wheel with a stainless steel spoke. It lacks a dropper post, however, its seatpost comes with a Suntour NCX suspension with 50mm travel. You can also find 27.5-inch tubeless tires and TRP hydraulic four-piston discs breaks on both sides.

Power and range of Serial 1 Bash/Mtn

Powering the e-bike is a removable 529Wh battery to pair to the Brose S Mag motor that produces 90 Nm / 66 feet-pound of torque. The maximum speed with assistance is 32 kph (20 mph), after that speed the bike will intelligently stop giving motor boost, so it's up to you to accelerate further.

The Serial 1 Bash/Mtn is made from an aluminum frame and fork. But you probably won't jump like that with it in real life. / © Serial 1

The maximum range on a single charge is supposed to be 153 km (90 miles). Presumably, that it's on a flat and clear road and not with challenging terrain. Charging the e-bike takes 2.6 hours for 75 percent and an additional 2 hours to completely fill the battery. Users can also charge their smartphone through the USB-C port on the bike.

The Serial 1 app turns your smartphone into a dashboard and allows you to select one of four different ride modes. The app also provides you information about the battery status on top of the Google Maps turn-by-turn GPS navigation and trip recording functions.

Premium e-bike price

The company will only sell 525 units each in the US and Europe for the price of $3,999. Additionally, there will be sizes to choose from. Lastly, only a single pale brown or tan color is available.

What's your definition of a mountain bike? Do you think the Bash/Mtn fits into one? Let us know your thoughts.