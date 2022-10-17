Samsung Wallet launches in more countries—Here's a list of where it is available
Samsung has announced that its digital Wallet app for Galaxy smartphones is launching in more countries in 2022, expanding the availability to more than 20 markets. NextPit gives you a list of where the Samsung Wallet is available and what are the other functions besides the payment service.
Samsung's Pay and Pass services were merged into Samsung Wallet earlier this year. Like Google and Apple's digital wallets, the Samsung Wallet enables users to store digital IDs, cards, boarding passes, and tickets on top of payment functions. It even supports storage of smart doors, automobile keys, and cryptocurrency wallets.
The South Korean firm adds that Knox is integrated in the Samsung Wallet, which improves the security of the app by adding layers encryption and biometrics such as fingerprint recognition. It says that Knox also taps an embedded chip found on compatible Galaxy smartphones to avoid physical and digital hacking.
Type of services included in the Samsung Wallet
- Debit and credit cards
- Loyalty and membership cards
- Official government IDs
- Driver's licenses
- Student IDs
- Smart locks
Vaccine cards and certificates
- Airline boarding passes and train tickets
- Digital key cars for select models
- Cryptocurrency/blockchain wallets, and more
List of countries where Samsung Wallet app is available
The Samsung Wallet app was initially rolled out to eight countries including the USA, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, but it is now heading to 13 more territories in Europe and Asia before the end of 2022.
- USA
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- South Korea
- China
- Bahrain
- Kazakhstan
- Kuwait
- Oman
- Qatar
- Vietnam
- UAE
- Denmark
- Finland
- Norway
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- South Africa
How to update your Samsung Pay or Pass to Wallet app
Samsung says that users will be prompted with a software update when opening the Samsung Pay or Pass app once the new Wallet app becomes available. Alternatively, you can check the Samsung's Galaxy Store app for updates.
Which digital wallet app do you use on your smartphone? Share to us your experience in the comment section.
No comments