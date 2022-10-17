Samsung Wallet launches in more countries—Here's a list of where it is available

Samsung has announced that its digital Wallet app for Galaxy smartphones is launching in more countries in 2022, expanding the availability to more than 20 markets. NextPit gives you a list of where the Samsung Wallet is available and what are the other functions besides the payment service.

Samsung's Pay and Pass services were merged into Samsung Wallet earlier this year. Like Google and Apple's digital wallets, the Samsung Wallet enables users to store digital IDs, cards, boarding passes, and tickets on top of payment functions. It even supports storage of smart doors, automobile keys, and cryptocurrency wallets.

Find out: How to store your vaccine passport or certificate into Samsung Wallet

The South Korean firm adds that Knox is integrated in the Samsung Wallet, which improves the security of the app by adding layers encryption and biometrics such as fingerprint recognition. It says that Knox also taps an embedded chip found on compatible Galaxy smartphones to avoid physical and digital hacking.

Type of services included in the Samsung Wallet

Debit and credit cards

Loyalty and membership cards

Official government IDs

Driver's licenses

Student IDs

Smart locks

Vaccine cards and certificates



Airline boarding passes and train tickets

Digital key cars for select models

Cryptocurrency/blockchain wallets, and more

List of countries where Samsung Wallet app is available

The Samsung Wallet app was initially rolled out to eight countries including the USA, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, but it is now heading to 13 more territories in Europe and Asia before the end of 2022.

USA

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

South Korea

China

Bahrain

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Vietnam

UAE

Denmark

Finland

Norway

Sweden

Switzerland

South Africa

How to update your Samsung Pay or Pass to Wallet app

Samsung says that users will be prompted with a software update when opening the Samsung Pay or Pass app once the new Wallet app becomes available. Alternatively, you can check the Samsung's Galaxy Store app for updates.

