Samsung suspended Android 12 update temporarily

Due to problems with Google Play Services, Samsung decided to stop Android 12 and One UI 4 distribution in South Korea one more time. The statement was published by a moderator in a Samsung Forum yesterday.

TL;DR

Samsung stops Galaxy S21 One UI 4.0 update due to Google Play Services issue in South Korea.

Google is working with Samsung to fix the bug.

The company stated that the distribution will continue as soon as they fix the issue.

It's still unclear if the distribution shutdown will affect more regions.

Looks like yesterday when I wrote that Android 12 updates are bugging me. And what indeed looked like a success story by Samsung just became a nightmare for Galaxy devices owners. In a sequence of pausing and resuming the FOTA distribution of Google's new Operational System, Samsung is apparently crashing a bunch of flagships in South Korea.

This time, the issue is related to an incompatibility with Google Play Services on some devices, which made the company suspend the update for an undetermined time. Well, at least until the issue is eliminated. Here is the official statement from the Samsung S Moderator shared yesterday by Tizenhelp:

Hello. After the Android 12 (One UI 4) update , an error phenomenon was found in very few devices due to compatibility issues with the Google Play system on some devices, so the update was put on hold for a while. Google is taking action after analyzing the content. When Google's actions are complete, the One UI 4 version will be redistributed. We are working hard to release a version of One UI 4 as soon as possible. We plan to redistribute the FOTA after resolving related errors and preparing countermeasures in order to secure the stability of the terminal and to relieve consumer inconvenience and customer satisfaction.

Samsung officially released One UI 4 based on Android 12 on November 15 and pushed it first to its flagship devices. The Galaxy S21 series models were the first to get it, which was soon followed by the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold families. So most Galaxy owners in South Korea are not really happy with this update fiasco that Samsung is facing these last days.

It's still unclear if the distribution is paused globally or only in Korea. We are in contact with Samsung in Germany to get to know more about the topic and will update this article as soon as we receive an answer.

Nevertheless, let us know if your Galaxy device experienced problems after the One UI 4.0 update, especially related to Google Play Services.