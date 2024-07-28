Samsung is expected to begin the beta phase of Android 15 for Galaxy devices in the coming weeks. The update, which should arrive as One UI 7, is widely rumored to incorporate modest to heavy changes compared from One UI 6 . The latest leak seems to support this, giving as an unofficial look on those, including a gesture change when using quick settings panel.

Samsung to copy Xiaomi's split panels

Current and recent versions of One UI has made quick settings panel accessible by first opening the notifications panel by swiping down from the top of the screen. This usually takes two downward swipes if you have active or incoming notifications. Samsung is now rumored to change this behavior in One UI 7.

According to leaker Chun Bai (via Smart Prix), accessing the quick settings panel will be done similar in Xiaomi's HyperOS or comparable to iOS on iPhones, which you need to swipe down from the right side of the screen. On the other hand, swiping from the left portion opens the entire notification panel. This is a quicker way to open either panel, but the gestures require of getting used to.

Rounder elements and pill-shaped animations

Besides the gesture, it is also shown in the supposed images of One UI 7 that Samsung is giving its skinned Android 15 OS a modest makeover. As evident, the quick settings and remaining system UI will incorporate slightly rounder elements while some stock apps will get more colorful icons.

One UI 7 based on Android 15 is shown to bring redesigned UI and new way to access quick settings panel. / © Smart Prix / Chun Bai

Furthermore, the South Koreans will also update the quick settings by adding a dedicated slider for volume, which now sits on a separate island besides the brightness slider below the shortcuts and tools.

A more major change happening on the surface is the new iPhone's dynamic island-like animation for active apps and tools. But instead of positioning this in the center or wrapping up the selfie camera similar on the iPhone, these pill-shaped animations will be placed in the notification bar. It's unclear if these animations are interactive.

New feature on One UI 7: Continuity notifications

A dedicated new feature that is said to be introduced with One UI 7 is Continuity notifications. The verbiage explains it lets you send notifications to another connected Galaxy device where you can then continue your voice or video calls there seamlessly.

So when can you download and test the Android 15 update for Galaxy? Per report, Samsung is tipped to commence One UI 7 beta program next week. However, it's likely that the availability will be limited to a few countries and Galaxy models.

Are you planning to enroll in the beta program and test the One UI 7? Share with us your plans.