Tech & Community
NextPit

Galaxy Z Fold 5: Stubborn crease may become a thing of the past

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Hinge Fold
© NextPit

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 is poised to receive a drastic change, particularly on its type of hinge. The new design intends to greatly reduce the crease that continues to persist even on last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4.

The South Korean firm is currently utilizing a U-shaped folding design on its current foldable devices. While the crease has been minimized from the previous generation, the center fold area remains visible if the right amount of light strikes the display at considerable angles.

Little crease but more water protection

Samsung is planning to solve this on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 through a teardrop hinge that mirrors the Oppo Find N2 with its custom flexion component and the Motorola Razr 3. The company is now testing the technology and it could be ready on this year's full-folding Galaxy Z Fold. However, it's not confirmed if the same design will be shared with the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Oppo Find N2
Oppo Find N2 unfolded main display / © NextPit

It is presumed that Samsung will retain the IPX8 water resistance rating introduced on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3. At the same time, this protection will keep Samsung's foldable lineup ahead of the competition given that Chinese-branded entries such as the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 lack waterproofing.

Integrated S Pen holster on Galaxy Z Fold 5

Besides the critical component, a Vietnamese website claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will receive a slight increase in dimensions and weight. Specifically, the unannounced foldable phone is getting a thickness of 6.5 mm from 6.3 mm and it will weigh 12 grams more compared to its predecessor. The speculated built-in S Pen holder might be the reason for this change.

If it follows Samsung yearly schedule, the new Fold 5 is expected to announce the new foldables in August. With that said, we suggest taking all of these details with a pinch of salt. Likewise, we want to know if you think that it's already prime time for Samsung to eliminate the crease? 

Via: SamMobile Source: Naver

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles

Recommended articles

Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing