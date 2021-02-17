Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Galaxy Z Flip 2: New foldables on the way

Samsung will once again delight us with its foldable smartphones in 2021. This seemed to be a foregone conclusion, but thanks to the Korean supplier S-Connect, the facts about the foldable smartphones Galaxy Z Flip 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, for which S-Connect will supply the hinges, are becoming clearer.

As far as the still fairly young and relatively sparsely populated foldables market is concerned, Samsung has been ahead of the game so far. Last year, the Koreans impressed with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip, and it looks like they'll follow suit this summer with the successors; Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2.

Samsung wants to expand its leadership position in foldables this year / © NextPit

Order already placed with supplier

According to ZDNet Korea, Samsung's Korean supplier S-Connect has already received an order from Samsung to supply the required hinges for the foldables again this year. According to this, the company was already commissioned in January to prepare the hinge production for the horizontally foldable Galaxy Z Flip 2, and will also produce the hinges for the vertically foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3.

According to S-Connect, mass production is expected to start no later than June this year, which coincides with previous rumours that Samsung will start production in the second quarter and could unveil its new foldables by mid-year at the latest.

The foldable market is growing

At the same time, supplier S-Connect, which not only specializes in hinges and also makes cases for smartphones and components for Samsung's watches, for example, is also giving us a glimpse into the near future of foldables. ZDNet Korea quotes the company as follows:

The global foldable smartphone market is expected to grow to 5.5 million units this year due to the restructuring of the customer's smartphone lineup.

If that number comes even close, it further underscores that Samsung is clearly the top dog when it comes to foldables, despite competition like the Huawei Mate Xs. With the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2, they will want to reinforce or even expand this position. Of course, we will keep you up to date on this when there is news to report.