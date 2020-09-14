Samsung announces Galaxy Unpacked event for September 23rd

Samsung has officially announced the date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event. The show will take place on September 23rd. Could this be the launch of the long-rumored Fan Editions of the S20 series that we've been hearing about?

Samsung invites you to join a live stream on September 23 for a Galaxy Unpacked. They are calling this one an event for Every Fan. The show will take place at Samsung Newsroom , Samsung.com, and YouTube at 10:00 ET. A short teaser has already been posted by the South Korean brand.

Not much is revealed, but we can see two smartphones in the video replacing the two a's of the word 'Galaxy'. Given that the launch of the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 20 series have both been and gone already this year, this latest event is looking like a likely Fan Edition launch. The more affordable versions of Samsung's two flagship smartphones ranges have been doing the rounds in the media for some time now, and could possibly launch as early as next week.

Samsung does not typically hold live stream Unpacked events for its A or M series smartphones, and this teaser video all-but confirms the event will be smartphone focused, but we'll have to wait and see what the company has in store for us on September 23rd to know for sure.

Further markets and sales information for the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which recently surprised Indian consumers, could also be announced at the event. Samsung is also likely to show off elements of its OneUI 3 interface based on Android 11. The developer beta has already launched in its native Korea, and we could see some new features teased at the Unpacked Event.

Are you looking forward to the latest Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event? Let us know below the line.