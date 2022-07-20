Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is officially happening on August 10

After providing a few cryptic teasers, Samsung has officially confirmed its Galaxy Unpacked event for August 10th. It is expected that Samsung will unveil new-generation Galaxy foldable smartphones , a Galaxy Watch lineup and headphones . The keynote will start at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be livestreamed on Samsung's website and YouTube channel.

On its official press releases, Samsung stated that the upcoming event with the theme of Unfold Your World will focus on "unlocking new experiences". In addition to the exact date and time, a silhouette of the purported Galaxy Z Flip 4 in new Bora Purple color is also shown.

Innovation isn’t just about radical ideas; it’s about unlocking new experiences that transform our daily lives for the better. Meaningful innovations go beyond the technical and provide a platform upon which our everyday lives become richer and more versatile — opening us up to greater possibilities than ever before.

Along with this announcement, Samsung has already laid out the early details about its reservation promo. Users who avail themselves of the pre-order could get credits amounting to $200.

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked this August?

Pretty much all of the Samsung devices that will be announced at the event have already been leaked, especially for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. These foldable phones are said to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and will receive substantial design improvements over their successors. Both Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and Galaxy Watch 5 series will also join the folding duo.

Official Galaxy Z Flip render shared by MySmartPrice / © MySmartPrice

In terms of changes, the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 were reported to sport a slightly redesigned look while the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup could potentially add a Pro variant on its lineup. The new smartwatch is also expected to boast a huge battery upgrade and more premium design.

It wouldn't take long before we could finally see these devices and confirm these rumored features. Regardless, which are you looking forward to seeing most? Let us hear your answers below.